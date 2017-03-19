Top 5: from a tiny amazing home to a striking huge house

We are in disbelief. Another week has gone by and here we are again with the top 5 articles of the week. You may wonder, how do we pick these? Well, we don't! You do! We make a selection of the Top 5 most read articles of the week and give you a taste of each. Here is a brief description on what you will encounter on this roller coaster, we say roller coaster because we start with A small house with a big surprise, we move to 3 Incredible garden transformations, before and after are usually our favorites too! We stick to the small theme once again with 15 kitchens that are perfect for small homes, and continuing with the small subject we give you: An amazing family home on a small budget! And we finish with the cherry on top, but it is a huge cherry, with A striking modern townhouse. Shall we?
What's better than coming across beautiful houses that seem so simple, only to discover that they have a shockingly chic interior and a hidden surprise out in the garden? Nothing in our book, which is why we've learned to never judge a house by its facade! What could look like a wonderfully designed little family home could be outrageous on the inside and you'll never know, unless you get an invite, so isn't it fortunate that you can tag along with us while we look at this one? Seriously, we think you're going to love how the architect and interior designer have worked to their own mandates, but created a spectacular home between them, so if you're ready for a little small but amazing home inspiration, let's take a look!
The three fascinating before-and-after projects that we will present to you in this article will surely prove that with a few tips and tricks, even the saddest garden is a great piece of nature. There is no reason why any garden should not be a little haven at the back of a home. We invite you to join us on a journey of these gardens, which have been transformed from the ugly ducklings of the landscaping world to most impressive spaces!
Click here for the full article!
There are many things to consider about your home when it comes to decorating, but the size of space is without a doubt the most important. Knowing the dimensions of your rooms is crucial, because only then can you start to consider the size of the furniture you will choose, what colours will work on the walls, and the types of materials to use
Obviously, if the measurements of your home are a little on the small side then decorating might pose a bit of an issue. However, it's not impossible! For example, a kitchen that only measures a few square meters can still be decorated with good taste and style. So if you have a small kitchen, don't be discouraged! Check out these 15 innovative kitchen design ideas and take note…
Technology has come in leaps and bounds in the world of architecture, making it easier than ever to conceive of a project before turning the first sod. While we used to rely on two dimensional plans, and the often beautiful sketches of architects, these still required a lot of imagination, and the project didn't always look the same once executed as it did on paper. These days using three dimensional rendering we are able to get a reliable and accurate idea of what a house will look like once built, and that's exactly what we're looking at today.
We have the plans here for a fantastic family home, including the floor plan and rendered images, that will show you in great detail the vision of these ambitious architects. It's a classic two storey suburban home, with a pitched roof and a gorgeous backyard, but with some decidedly modern twists that make this a really special project. So join us as we take a virtual tour through this exciting home!
Click here for the full article.
Townhouses have the dual appeal of living in the city while also retaining a strong family-based atmosphere. Who hasn't seen the city-sidewalk homes in Hollywood movies and longed for their own cosmopolitan abode? If you've just started out a young family, but your heart still longs for the bustling life of the city, a townhouse is the perfect compromise. Not to mention the elegant lifestyle it assumes!
Today, we are excited to bring you a project which showcases just such a beautiful compromise, with an inspired townhouse in the neighborhood of Cobble Hill, Brooklyn. As if living in New York isn't a dream on its own, this stunning home would suit the tastes of a wide array of people in many different settings. Touring this beautiful townhouse with us, from front to rear, we are sure you will fall in love with the building and it's interior, just as we have. Prepare yourself for true architectural and design soul food!
Click here for the full article!