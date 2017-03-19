Top 5: from a tiny amazing home to a striking huge house

Technology has come in leaps and bounds in the world of architecture, making it easier than ever to conceive of a project before turning the first sod. While we used to rely on two dimensional plans, and the often beautiful sketches of architects, these still required a lot of imagination, and the project didn't always look the same once executed as it did on paper. These days using three dimensional rendering we are able to get a reliable and accurate idea of what a house will look like once built, and that's exactly what we're looking at today.

We have the plans here for a fantastic family home, including the floor plan and rendered images, that will show you in great detail the vision of these ambitious architects. It's a classic two storey suburban home, with a pitched roof and a gorgeous backyard, but with some decidedly modern twists that make this a really special project. So join us as we take a virtual tour through this exciting home!

Click here for the full article.