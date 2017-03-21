A before and after to take notes from

It's all very well taking a look at beautiful, finished homes, but to get a better understanding of how they were created, it's always good to see part of the construction process and that's what we are going to show you today! There's no denying that this villa home is absolutely spectacular, as a finished entity, or that the architect that designed it is fantastically talented, but when we saw some of the interior fit-out process, we have to say that we were instantly even more impressed. Let's take a look and see if you fall in love with this wonderful home, just like we did!
Let's start things off with a shot of the finished home, as we think it really lends itself to making you appreciate all the hard work and exemplar finishes that created it! Large, impressive and despite being simple, strangely opulent, we think that this smooth-fronted villa has such a heritage look, despite being a brand new build! Wow!
If you can see any signs that this is going to be a kitchen, then you're doing better then we did! What we will say is that this looks like it will be a gorgeous, light-filled space with generous proportions! With the internal structures being created from OSB board, there will be a lot of finishing needed to make this look good!
The funny thing is that some people will look at this first fix shot and think it's a great look for a finished interior and though we can see that, given how beautiful and classical the exterior facade is, we all know that it won't do here! It must have been exciting to see individual spaces being marked out, but the amount of work still needed would have scared us a little!
And suddenly, here we are, in a finished home! The way this interior looks, you'd be forgiven for thinking that it had been in place for years already, as the natural materials, soft colors and easy transitions feel so organic and lovely. We can't wait to see more!
Remember how we said that there was something about the facade that has a heritage feel? Well that has 100% been drawn through into the interior! Installing traditional and vintage furniture has added so much warmth and comfort, especially in bright white rooms and we are already seeing a penchant for pretty patterns too, whether in the form of tiles or textiles!
We think we'd love every individual room, hallway and transitional area in this home as there is a tangibly family feel to all of them! Natural wood flooring was the only real choice and has paved the way for beautiful, large pieces of wooden furniture to be installed. We have yet to find a home that makes a white and wood scheme look bad and this one certainly is NOT it!
Take another look at the facade of this home and you'll see that there is a terrace on the top floor and what a lovely extra feature it is! Finished with wooden decking, all that's needed is a simple bistro dining set, a sunny day and some good company and this must be a heavenly slice of outdoor space!
If you couldn't tell already, we really love this home!
