2 family homes with amazing city views

This home was transformed from a formerly uninspiring building, complete with outdated stucco finish, but the potential was tangible from the start! Enjoying gargantuan ceiling heights, the design team instantly recognized the possibility for offering incredible views of the Golden Gate Bridge and downtown San Francisco and used that as the driving force for the transformation!

Opening up the property through the use of modern glazing and spatial awareness, the interior is now a haven of light and fresh finishes, but there is an extra special addition to look out for as well. Trust us when we say that the new outdoor deck and terrace area is absolutely something else and really highlights how vital it is that the view be the main event here, so keep your eyes peeled for it! We think you'll really love the master bedroom/office space too, which is a triumph of neutral tones, drenched in natural sunlight!