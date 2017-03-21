2 family homes with amazing city views

Some people might think that family homes are better off being located in the country, as there will be nicer views and more open space, but that's not always a viable option for everyone! With that in mind, we thought it might be fun to show you two exemplar family homes that are found in city center locations and enjoy some of the most spectacular views that we have ever seen! The architects that created these stunning homes really knew how to make the most of the plots on offer and we just know that you'll be stunned by the gorgeous settings, not to mention the utterly phenomenal homes themselves! We're going to give you an introduction to each project and then let all the pictures do the talking, as trust us, you won't want any reading to get in the way of appreciating the aesthetics on show!
This home was transformed from a formerly uninspiring building, complete with outdated stucco finish, but the potential was tangible from the start! Enjoying gargantuan ceiling heights, the design team instantly recognized the possibility for offering incredible views of the Golden Gate Bridge and downtown San Francisco and used that as the driving force for the transformation!
Opening up the property through the use of modern glazing and spatial awareness, the interior is now a haven of light and fresh finishes, but there is an extra special addition to look out for as well. Trust us when we say that the new outdoor deck and terrace area is absolutely something else and really highlights how vital it is that the view be the main event here, so keep your eyes peeled for it! We think you'll really love the master bedroom/office space too, which is a triumph of neutral tones, drenched in natural sunlight!
Fitty Wun is a home that has been entirely created with a family in mind, as there was a clear directive from the client to produce a space that would feel fun, engaging and cohesive now and in another 10 years! When you find out that there are three young boys living here wit their parents, we think you'll really appreciate why spacious living was a real priority!
What really strikes us about this home is that the exterior has the look and feel of a traditional townhouse, but with some undeniably modern twists, which hint as to the striking interior design scheme. You'll notice that while the inside is contemporary, there is a discernible homely and semi-traditional vibe running throughout as well, thanks to well defined rooms, simple decor choices and a masterful use of a neutral color palette that is accented occasionally with hues that can be found in nature, which brings us to the roof! You don't want to miss the roof terrace, which is flanked by a living roof installation and offers the best views of the city. Let's take a look, as we can't wait any longer!
