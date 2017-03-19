Low budget makeover of a tiny basement apartment

This homify story is about a tiny Scandinavian basement apartment housing a young couple, which was given a beautiful makeover with thoughtful planning & appealing creativity to create a comfy engaging home replete with stylish functionality in its low dimensions. And that too on a budget! Accomplished by interior designers & decorators from A LENTIL DESIGN, this spectacular remodeling job busts the myth of basements essentially being dark, dingy & shoddy spaces.
Let us have a closer look at this astonishing budget transformation of a tiny, cramped apartment into an open-plan dwelling that is no less than a mini-paradise. Get, set, go!
The former gloomy & dark version has given way to this stunning, bright & roomy space with a vibrant ambiance. Walls & ceilings have been removed and windows installed to let natural light & fresh air flow freely inside. The room appears larger due to the open layout, imparting a vibe of inviting comfort. The enhanced sense of space and cheery hues have created a cozy & welcoming sanctum.
Comparing the before and after revamp views, you can clearly note the sea change this basement underwent. The old basement had an unsightly appearance, looking cramped & cluttered; it seemed as if it was reduced to being a space to simply stash things away forgetting all about them.
During its renovation, the separating wall was demolished and replaced with contemporary low furniture. The new basement space looks warm, friendly & chic, and the floating racks make for an elegant & practical storage solution.
Taking a look at the bedroom, you will find that it was in definite want of a facelift. The rejig has done away with the curtains & the somber accents to create a new minimalist bedroom space that is stylishly modern.
The new layout of this basement apartment reveals well planned spaces. An intelligent allotment of spaces in this small dwelling has led to greatly enhanced convenience, functionality & fluidity of movement.
Look at that elegant entrance- the rustic essence of the entrance with brick walls, wooden floor and a stone sculpture-planter oozes refreshing homey charm. The stylish gray bathroom with mosaic wall tiles can be conveniently & neatly concealed behind the sliding wooden door. Smart design indeed!
Mirrors are truly clever hacks to optically enlarge small spaces and if positioned smartly, they also augment the brightness in the room by reflection. This mirror at the entrance of this lovely Scandinavian home does the same; the main highlight of this fetching round mirror is its striking canary yellow color that matches perfectly with the bright yellow of the interior wall of the apartment.
At the entrance, this view of the interiors from the side facing the wall with the mirror clearly shows an open-plan with well lit colorful spaces that are functionally demarcated.
Moving inside, this view of the living room depicts the multi-utility space that has been created post revamp in this beautiful Scandinavian home. With an open-plan layout, the lounge, closet area & part of the bedroom can be seen. The lounge is separated from the closet area by a small cabinet with a wooden top that could double up as an ironing board. You can also appreciate the uncomplicated, graceful dual wall palette, warm wooden flooring, wise space usage and a variety of planters in different shapes, sizes & locations. The interiors are well illuminated naturally as well as artificially.
Here you have a corner home office and behind that, a small lounging area with a sofa & a mini table. Eclectic decor & practical installations catch your eye as they impart a modern, youthful & stylish ambiance to this space.
The eye-catching wall shades of ivory & yellow, teamed with light tones of wood & palliative greens help generate a soothing & comfortable ambiance of warmth and happiness, that is favorable for augmenting focus & concentration requisite for work.
Doing away with the walls to create a roomier environment, the interior designers decided to employ multifunctional furniture to demarcate the living spaces while still maintaining them integrated in the open-plan design. There are no doors separating rooms but there is a wall behind the television set, that outlines the living room with a mini play area behind it and on the right side we can partly see the bedroom.
A keen eye for detail & an excellent decor plan have nailed it for this home. Simple elements, lots of color, beaming lights and a cheerful friendly atmosphere conveniently create marvelous interiors. Don’t miss the quirky positioning of the clock!
This view from the bedroom brilliantly conveys the vibrant character of the redesigned spacious open-plan home, showing the separate yet integrated functional spaces full of practical allure.
Replacing the old tiles by snug wooden flooring, the team of design professionals also chose to employ conveniently movable furniture in order to accommodate guests & new family members.
There are no doors in this apartment; the curtains make for a great way to outline living areas while preserving flexibility of space and movement, and offering ample privacy when required. Just a sweep or a pull as needed & it also doesn't cost that much!
The previous drab ambiance has been replaced by vibrant hues in a breezy and comfortable closet-cum-dressing area. The original idea, of choosing open storage for clothes rather than cupboards, ensures that the area doesn’t appear cramped. The bright yellow shade is the ideal tone for this basement corner, driving away any concept of darkness.