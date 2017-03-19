Low budget makeover of a tiny basement apartment

This homify story is about a tiny Scandinavian basement apartment housing a young couple, which was given a beautiful makeover with thoughtful planning & appealing creativity to create a comfy engaging home replete with stylish functionality in its low dimensions. And that too on a budget! Accomplished by interior designers & decorators from A LENTIL DESIGN, this spectacular remodeling job busts the myth of basements essentially being dark, dingy & shoddy spaces.

Let us have a closer look at this astonishing budget transformation of a tiny, cramped apartment into an open-plan dwelling that is no less than a mini-paradise. Get, set, go!