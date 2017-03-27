Flawless and functional: the house we all want

Once the main level of this three story home had been remodeled by the architects at KUBE ARCHITECTURE, it became an impressively unified space with unbeatable views out onto the neighboring park.

Now it is a sleek and ultra-modern home with new cladding and new roofing, bolts of bright color throughout and uniquely covered deck spaces that double as outdoor rooms. It is full of pleasantly fluid spaces, and surprising details, so let's make our way through them all starting right now!