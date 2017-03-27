Flawless and functional: the house we all want

We're sorry, too many people are accessing this website at the same time. We're working on this problem. Please try again later.
Once the main level of this three story home had been remodeled by the architects at KUBE ARCHITECTURE, it became an impressively unified space with unbeatable views out onto the neighboring park.
Now it is a sleek and ultra-modern home with new cladding and new roofing, bolts of bright color throughout and uniquely covered deck spaces that double as outdoor rooms. It is full of pleasantly fluid spaces, and surprising details, so let's make our way through them all starting right now!
Here, new floor to ceiling windows make it possible to fully enjoy the views out to the surrounding lush vegetation. And comfortable black leather reclining chairs make it an even more enjoyable experience.
The new cladding and roofing really turn the exterior of this home into something that looks effortlessly cool, and easy to maintain. Contrasts of charcoal, pale gray and white keeps it looking contemporary, and the black grid on the garage doors complete the look.
The large paneling covering the interior walls in the dining room is a continuation from the exterior look, and adds a luxurious finish to the whole room. The tiny stud detailing on the sheets of MDF surrounding the fireplace are some of those delightfully surprising touches we mentioned earlier.
As in the living room, and the dining room, the kitchen is decorated in a mostly black and white finish, with neon blue and highlighter orange as accents. Strip LED lighting is installed high above the counters to add to the futuristic look.
The starkness of the monochrome palette works well with the bold shapes and clean lines of the house's design. This corner is the edge of the bathroom that sits in between the living room and the kitchen, with a sliding door as an entrance.
Blending beautifully with the black rectangles of the overall design, a large, plasma television hangs on the wall opposite the sofa. And just as camouflaged, the fireplace sits beneath it, making it the perfect spot to spend the wintery nights.
You probably saw a glimpse or orange over one of the walls in the kitchen—well this is what it was. The bathroom features a stunning feature wall, one that would prove too much if it was in a larger room, or in the living room.
But here it works perfectly next to all of the white walls and minimal furnishings.
Large sliding glass doors open up the living room onto the deck, that in turn also doubles as another room. It's thanks to cleverly overlapping roof structures that make this such a practical and sheltered terrace.
Once again, bold designs, exquisite finish and interesting details steal the show, this time we are talking about the terrace walls. On a background of white, the black wooden planks look incredible, especially with lights inserted at the heights of several pieces.
And finally, the rear view of the house. Here you can really get a feel for the scale, the intricacies of all of the levels and how the terrace seamlessly flows into the main area/living room.
The white railings running the whole length of the terrace juxtapose beautifully against the black steel framing, and it's this attention to detail and subtlety in design that makes this home flawless.
And to see another modern masterpiece, take a look at this home.