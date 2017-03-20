5 charming rustic kitchens that feature amazing storage solutions

Who doesn't love a gorgeous rustic kitchen? Just looking at them makes us think that we can smell fresh bread cooking, hot coffee brewing and damp wellington boots drying in front of the range cooker, all of which fills our hearts with joy, but there is another aspect to rustic kitchens that is so amazing; the potential for bags of innovative storage! Modern kitchens always seem to try and hide the storage away, but ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that rustic rooms display the shelves, cubbys and drawers that make them so useful, with pride! We wanted to show you a host of our favorite rustic kitchens in order to point out some of the most recognizable and traditional storage motifs, so come with us now and see if you pick up and brilliant ideas!