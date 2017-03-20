The best American kitchens! (19 of them)

You might think that you've already seen the best kitchens out there, but until you've looked at this article, you can't really be sure of that! The question is, what makes for a spectacular cooking area? Is it a bold use of color, gorgeous cabinets, integrated appliances or something else entirely? Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that a fabulous kitchen is a subjective matter, with everybody placing importance on different facets of the installation, which is why we have found a host of very different, but equally astonishing, spaces to show you today! Come with us now and see which kitchens stand out for you and see if you can hone in on a motif that should be the focal point for your next kitchen revamp!