The best American kitchens! (19 of them)

Clinton Avenue, SA-DA Architecture
You might think that you've already seen the best kitchens out there, but until you've looked at this article, you can't really be sure of that! The question is, what makes for a spectacular cooking area? Is it a bold use of color, gorgeous cabinets, integrated appliances or something else entirely? Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that a fabulous kitchen is a subjective matter, with everybody placing importance on different facets of the installation, which is why we have found a host of very different, but equally astonishing, spaces to show you today! Come with us now and see which kitchens stand out for you and see if you can hone in on a motif that should be the focal point for your next kitchen revamp!

Filled with characterful rustic motifs.

Old Montauk Highway House, SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

Wood and white looks amazing in such a large space!

Modern kitchen ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

A bright accent wall makes this kitchen spectacular.

Kitchen ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

More storage than you can shake a stick at!

Dune House, SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

The light here makes the open-plan space look so beautiful.

Montauk House, SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

Small can be stylish, with the right lighting!

Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

Luxurious marble adds such class and sophistication.

Brooklyn Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

Dramatic pendulum lights steal the show here!

Adelphi Street, SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

A white and stainless aesthetic looks so fresh and contemporary.

Peabody Loft and Studio, SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

These wood cabinets meld with the floor and almost disappear!

Clinton Avenue, SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

Industrial chic never looked so inviting or awesome.

Soho Penthouse, SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

Drawers instead of cabinets make this an inspiring installation.

Kitchen ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Even the ceiling height here can't overshadow the modern kitchen!

Kitchen ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Rustic rugs add a fun juxtaposition here.

Modern floating kitchen with glass backsplash ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Simple and minimal makes a huge impact here.

Smoky Quartz, KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

A U-shaped design and red cabinets? So bold!

Mi Casita : Carmen's, KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

This kitchen almost feels alfresco with all the glass and green accents.

Casa Abierta, KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

What an amazing command center of a U-shaped kitchen!

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Super traditional and striking elegant, a little heritage goes a long way!

High Rise Renaissance, BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS
BROOKSBERRY &amp; ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS

For some extra kitchen ideas, take a look at this article: Small kitchens that are full of character!

Taking the old and making it new
Which of these kitchens was your favorite and why?

