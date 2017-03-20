10 country homes to retire to

If you've lived and worked in the city all of your life, what could possibly be nicer than commissioning an architect to design you a dream country home to retire to? Away from all the hustle and bustle of urban living, country homes offer peace, quiet and ultimate relaxation and let's not forget that the views are to die for! If you don't know what style of home you'd want to build in a more rural setting, then come with us now, as we've found 10 amazing properties that we know will have you itching to leave the city behind for a slower, more enjoyable pace of life. The gardens here alone make us want to forget about urban living, so let's get inspired!
If you like modern architecture and don';t want to leave it behind, just because the city holds no appeal for you anymore, there are no rules that say you can't build something minimal, marvellous and striking, in a rural location! We love the simplicity and unfussy look of this beautiful home and just look at the garden! Country living doesn't have to be basic!
This isn't a small home, by any means, but you don't always have to scale back, just because you are retiring! What if you want to have family over to stay regularly? Maybe you like to host parties? Either way, this home would offer you enough comfortable living space to do so!
With cream-colored wood cladding on the exterior, the country vibe here is alive and well and looks natural in the surroundings, but let's take a look inside at some of the other key features!
Why are we picturing Hansel and Gretel living here Probably because the steep pitched roof design is so classic, but with a bright paint color, this is an unusual and striking country retreat! The way the red plays against the lush green of the lawn is spectacular and with all the tall white windows, we just want to leap inside and explore. In fact, let's do exactly that!
It might be a bit of a cliche to say that all retired people like gardening, but if you do have a green thumb, a house like this one would be absolutely ideal for you! A comfortable, yet not enormous, property is flanked by a huge garden plot, making sustainable living a piece of cake, as borders could be transformed into allotments with ease. Let's be honest, if your house was this colorful and pretty, you wouldn't need too many flowers anyway, as the whole plot already looks so cheerful!
Don;t let the muted tones of this seemingly simple home fool you, as the interior is something very special indeed, but we'll get to that in a moment. Nestled in among a mature garden, this charming chalet-style home would make a wonderful retirement property, as there is such a natural grace and understated vibe about it. The wooden windows and roof trims look great as well.
The idea of retiring and running away to the forest to live in a cabin is probably something a lot of us have considered, but this would be such an upgrade to the dream! large, impressive and beautifully clad in a red wood, this home isn't so much about getting back to basics, as enjoying nature from the luxury of a dream home! Love it!
Wood cladding and red clay roof tiles can only mean one thing; the perfect rustic retirement home! A pretty garden flanks this gorgeous, modern take on a classic cabin in the woods and it's great to see a covered terrace, which offers plenty of all-weather socializing potential! Why is it that homes like this look as though they offer a promise of a slower pace of life, we wonder?
From minimal to modernist, as this home is a breathtaking piece of architecture! The flat roofs, long, lean windows and simple, elegant color scheme really brings the modernist look into being here and though generous, this home certainly wouldn't be too much to look after for a retired couple. Charming!
This retirement home is something else, as it even has a matching guest annexe! Large, but not too large, we can see this being a comfortable upgrade form a city home, especially if the former property wasn't detached! Looking every inch a modern take on a wooden cabin home, this building has the promise of languid days attached to it and let's be honest, you wouldn't be able to leave this lovely spot to go to work every day, would you?
The design of this home is amazing, as it looks so simple, but the lines inject a certain level of grandeur and glamor as well. That's exactly what you want from a retirement home, as it need to feel like a treat that you've really earned! Detached and with lovely gardens, this looks to be a perfectly pretty and quiet location, far away from the city, for anyone that is looking for tranquility and peace!
