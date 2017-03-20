3 modernist homes to make you say: WOW!

Though the construction here may look simple at the first glance, there are stunning touches that you don't want to overlook. The entrance, for example, which looks almost as though it has been carved out of natural stone and offers a sheltered foyer underneath a gorgeous glass roof and a striking natural wood front door, along with sunken spotlights for dramatic effect. Then there's the wealth of glazing that ensure the inside must be a light haven of relaxation and a simple garden plot that is embellished with a well-placed palm.

As you walk inside, you'll find sweeping wood flooring, low-level furniture and tasteful minimalist design that offers a comfortable yet always stylish aesthetic and just wait until you see the glass encased indoor garden…