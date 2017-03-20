3 modernist homes to make you say: WOW!

Is modernist architecture really all just plain white boxes, sleek finishes and amazing interiors? Well, if today's properties are anything to go by, YES! We have to say that we are huge fans of this genre of architecture and when you see what the talented architects in charge of these builds have created, we think you will be too. It's near impossible now to be, with such clean, fresh and unfussy facades giving way to ultra luxe interiors with surprising touches. Come with us now as we give you a comprehensive introduction to each home and then overwhelm you with pictures that really do say more than we ever could! We can't wait to hear what you make of these fabulous houses!
Though the construction here may look simple at the first glance, there are stunning touches that you don't want to overlook. The entrance, for example, which looks almost as though it has been carved out of natural stone and offers a sheltered foyer underneath a gorgeous glass roof and a striking natural wood front door, along with sunken spotlights for dramatic effect. Then there's the wealth of glazing that ensure the inside must be a light haven of relaxation and a simple garden plot that is embellished with a well-placed palm.
As you walk inside, you'll find sweeping wood flooring, low-level furniture and tasteful minimalist design that offers a comfortable yet always stylish aesthetic and just wait until you see the glass encased indoor garden…
If you thought that the first home was the ultimate in luxury modernism, you weren't wrong, but here comes a similar property that adds in a generous and eye-catching pool! Stylish concrete structures create amazing outdoor entertaining spaces, while the pool area itself offers a natural connection to the house, in the form of sophisticated wooden walkways and simple shapes. There's even a classic wooden pergola that creates a gorgeous self-contained terrace, which shows that this home is all about the outdoors and social endeavors.
Take a look at the interior of this home and you'll be blown away by the use of white and polished chrome, which comes together so perfectly and creates a cohesive dialogue that works with the exterior aesthetic and if you've ever wondered if mosaic bathroom tiles are for you, prepare to be convinced…
This modernist masterpiece has a bit of everything included, with a wonderful but understated white box structure, simple landscaping, a herringbone path and piquant lighting that helps to pick out the best features of the building. Another inset entrance here, this time with a side-aligned front door, maintains the rectangular motifs that play such a vital role, as does the pool, at the back of the house.
Inside, a cacophony of warmer tones and materials come together to offer a welcome juxtaposition to the coolness of the exterior and you'll be shocked at how effective rich wood, punchy accent colors and a wealth of plants can be…
