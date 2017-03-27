Your browser is out-of-date.

15 great ideas to make your garden gorgeous

Genista Jurgens
homify Modern Garden
The landscape architects at ROBERT HUGHES GARDEN DESIGN have a multitude of ideas to beautify a garden, or simply to make it more relaxing. And if you are a keen DIY-er, you can even attempt them yourself.

From modern water features, to peaceful outdoor office spaces, trickling alpine streams, stacked planter boxes, wood burning ovens, sensational mood lighting, colored porcelain tiling, street-art inspired murals, here are just some things that will make your backyard (front garden or terrace) much more enjoyable. 

1. Path of pebbles.

A contemporary industrial garden
Robert Hughes Garden Design

A contemporary industrial garden

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

A good alternative to concreted paths in your garden space are loose pebbles or small stones. Intermittently spaced tiles will add a bit of stability. 

2. Water wall.

Corten steel water feature Robert Hughes Garden Design Garden Swim baths & ponds corten steel,water feature,rill,outdoor lighting
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Corten steel water feature

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

This long, low lying water feature is an ideal addition to an urban backyard. The vertical copper piece looks stunning next to the concrete construction and, even better when lit up at night.   

3. Outdoor kitchen.

Pizza oven and BBQ
homify

Pizza oven and BBQ

homify
homify
homify

A welcome addition to any terrace or patio is a barbecue, or wood fired pizza oven. If you have an unused corner in your backyard, then lay some bricks, pour some concrete and add a counter top for your very own outdoor grill.

If you are serious about building your own outdoor grill, be inspired by these 25 different low cost, rustic styles ones.  

4. Circular seating.

A family garden
homify

A family garden

homify
homify
homify

For the complete backyard entertainment experience, add some wicker furniture, or call on the professionals to help construct a custom-fit stone and wooden bench seat like this one. 

5. Stylish shelters.

Garden shelter
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Garden shelter

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

With a striking color combination of black and natural wood, this small, covered seating area is a beautiful addition to the small backyard. The nearby garden shed that has been built and decorated to match completes the look.    

6. Wavy features.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

A similar water feature to the first, but this time, constructed from cut stone, and surrounded by concreted planter boxes. The boundary fence is designed with a wave feature along the top edge to carry the water theme through. 

7. A mini mountain hut.

homify Rustic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

This backyard is inspired by the rocky alpine terrain and the adorable huts that sit on the mountain ridges. It even features a small trickling stream! 

8. Squares and circles.

Water feature
homify

Water feature

homify
homify
homify

One for the lover of strong shapes and minimalism, this paved patio area has just the right furniture and trees. The L-shaped sofas, square stools, glass tabletops and rectangular planter boxes are nicely contrasted with tall round toparies along the rear wall.  

9. A space to snack.

A small contemporary front garden
homify

A small contemporary front garden

homify
homify
homify

Thanks to it's size, this wood burning oven is easy to install in small spaces or awkward corners. So if you have a slither of front garden that you are unsure of what to do with, then add one of these and you will have an intimate dining area!

10. Exterior Office.

Office Box, Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Office Box

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Designed to be a versatile garden space, this small structure can be either a peaceful office, an intimate dining room, or a private party area. As a clever touch, a table and two bench seats fold out of the wall. 

11. Serene and spiritual.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Set against a background of bright red, smooth white granite and a water blade, the large Buddha statue makes this garden calm and serene. 

12. Different styles, different sizes.

A small contemporary front garden
homify

A small contemporary front garden

homify
homify
homify

Instead of building uniform planter boxes, all with the same height and size, try staggering them, elevating a couple or constructing them from contrasting materials. 

13. Porcelain paving.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

The mixture of midnight blue porcelain paving and composite decking add sophistication and an unusual twist to this patio area. 

14. Small walls.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Vertical walls are a great way to break up the monotony of a square garden without closing it in or blocking the view. And with water features installed in them, they are even more appealing. 

15. Street art at home.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Minimal and modern, this backyard combines bold colors with a big mural for maximum effect. Find the budding artist in yourself and create your own artwork to brighten up your garden space. 

What's your favorite item to have in your backyard? 

