15 great ideas to make your garden gorgeous

The landscape architects at ROBERT HUGHES GARDEN DESIGN have a multitude of ideas to beautify a garden, or simply to make it more relaxing. And if you are a keen DIY-er, you can even attempt them yourself.

From modern water features, to peaceful outdoor office spaces, trickling alpine streams, stacked planter boxes, wood burning ovens, sensational mood lighting, colored porcelain tiling, street-art inspired murals, here are just some things that will make your backyard (front garden or terrace) much more enjoyable.