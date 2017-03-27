15 great ideas to make your garden gorgeous

The landscape architects at ROBERT HUGHES GARDEN DESIGN have a multitude of ideas to beautify a garden, or simply to make it more relaxing. And if you are a keen DIY-er, you can even attempt them yourself.
From modern water features, to peaceful outdoor office spaces, trickling alpine streams, stacked planter boxes, wood burning ovens, sensational mood lighting, colored porcelain tiling, street-art inspired murals, here are just some things that will make your backyard (front garden or terrace) much more enjoyable.
A good alternative to concreted paths in your garden space are loose pebbles or small stones. Intermittently spaced tiles will add a bit of stability.
This long, low lying water feature is an ideal addition to an urban backyard. The vertical copper piece looks stunning next to the concrete construction and, even better when lit up at night.
A welcome addition to any terrace or patio is a barbecue, or wood fired pizza oven. If you have an unused corner in your backyard, then lay some bricks, pour some concrete and add a counter top for your very own outdoor grill.
If you are serious about building your own outdoor grill, be inspired by these 25 different low cost, rustic styles ones.
For the complete backyard entertainment experience, add some wicker furniture, or call on the professionals to help construct a custom-fit stone and wooden bench seat like this one.
With a striking color combination of black and natural wood, this small, covered seating area is a beautiful addition to the small backyard. The nearby garden shed that has been built and decorated to match completes the look.
A similar water feature to the first, but this time, constructed from cut stone, and surrounded by concreted planter boxes. The boundary fence is designed with a wave feature along the top edge to carry the water theme through.
This backyard is inspired by the rocky alpine terrain and the adorable huts that sit on the mountain ridges. It even features a small trickling stream!
One for the lover of strong shapes and minimalism, this paved patio area has just the right furniture and trees. The L-shaped sofas, square stools, glass tabletops and rectangular planter boxes are nicely contrasted with tall round toparies along the rear wall.
Thanks to it's size, this wood burning oven is easy to install in small spaces or awkward corners. So if you have a slither of front garden that you are unsure of what to do with, then add one of these and you will have an intimate dining area!
Designed to be a versatile garden space, this small structure can be either a peaceful office, an intimate dining room, or a private party area. As a clever touch, a table and two bench seats fold out of the wall.
Set against a background of bright red, smooth white granite and a water blade, the large Buddha statue makes this garden calm and serene.
Instead of building uniform planter boxes, all with the same height and size, try staggering them, elevating a couple or constructing them from contrasting materials.
The mixture of midnight blue porcelain paving and composite decking add sophistication and an unusual twist to this patio area.
Vertical walls are a great way to break up the monotony of a square garden without closing it in or blocking the view. And with water features installed in them, they are even more appealing.