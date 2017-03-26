The best bungalow for your backyard

Whether you have teenagers who are wanting more privacy, elderly family members who insist on staying independent, or if you yourself are looking for a smaller residence while extensive renovations are made to your house, a garden cabin, sleep out or bungalow could be your answer.

This one we are featuring today, is built by home builders BLANKSTONE based in London. It is completely self contained with it's own kitchenette and bathroom, and surrounded by a wooden deck. Constructed from warm timber and finished with dark gray steel roofing and gutters, it looks idyllic sitting at the back of the garden space. Not only does this home look adorable, it's also economic and low maintenance, making it one of the best bungalows out there.