A home renovation full of surprises

This 174 sq ft, four story historical home overlooking City Park in New Orleans was bought into the present day by the talented architects at studioWTA. With the house situated in such a beautiful area, the goal was to open up the side of the kitchen and make the most of the views from the elevated spot.
So, with a partial (but no less impressive) renovation of the first and second floors, a brand new sun room was created, the kitchen rebuilt, a mini bar added to the side of the kitchen, custom wardrobes and cabinets installed and a freestanding carport built.
Now, the residence is a beautiful mix of contrasting materials, which only highlight the rich history of the original structure. Let's take a look around.
And as one last feature to the carport, a green garden space composed from sedum planting trays has been created on it's flat roof.
If you are looking for more ways to incorporate green into your own rooftop or interior, take a look at these.
The kitchen has had a full makeover, and is now completely opened up and joins onto the sun room. Custom built cupboards and shelves made from bamboo plywood have been installed and modern quartz counter tops added.
All appliances have been replaced with new, state of the art ones, making this kitchen contemporary, tidy and easy to work in.
Warm materials were chosen specially to fit in with the new sunroom. The plywood of the cabinets work well with the mahogany trim around the sunroom windows, while the white quartz of the countertops and around the window help brighten it all up.
To make sure these rooms don't overheat in the summer, a wooden slatted sunshade has been added to the front of the sunroom.
On the left it's easy to see how cramped, cluttered and unworkable the kitchen used to be. But now with the brick fireplace exposed and accompanying cabinetry installed, this entire wall feels spacious and organised.
The small area underneath the open shelves has been finished with cork tile, an ideal space to hang notices, family photos or recipes.
What used to be the old laundry area has now been converted into a butler's pantry and wet bar. The gaudy black and white chequered flooring has been replaced with the same brown tile used throughout the kitchen, and matching bamboo plywood cabinetry complete the space reserved for entertaining guests and dinner parties.
Upstairs in the master bedroom, a whole new custom-built wardrobe has been placed on the one side of the room, making it much more practical. Also, a coloured resin sliding door has replaced the old opaque one, allowing much more light into the room, with yellow upholstery and linen emphasizing the welcome sunlight.
In the bathroom, we now have a large, free standing bathtub as well as doorless shower cubicle with a rainfall shower head. The pale green mosaic tile in the shower adds an extra bit of color to the space, as well as various artworks hung around the room.
Even though this hallway is situated in the middle of the house, it still has a lot of light streaming in—that is because of the multiple colored resin doors. The same kind that was used for the master bedroom is also used for the bathroom at the end of the hall.
This level is also where the laundry has been relocated to, becoming a part of the resident's private space.
And now we move to the carport outside. Constructed from different planes of wood, it is designed to imitate a room—but one that allows as much light and ventilation in as possible.
Much more than just car storage, the carport also features a bench on the one side with a cupboard underneath and a larger shed at the back, designed to fit garden tools and sports equipment in.
What used to a screened porch off the side of the kitchen, has been enclosed in glass and transformed into a sunny breakfast room. The architects also added new external stairs and a landing to connect this new room with the rear courtyard.
Screens have been added to the side of the walkway, encouraging climbing plants to cover them. Once growing, the lush vegetation will compliment that of the many Oak trees that line the street beyond.