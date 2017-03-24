A home renovation full of surprises

This 174 sq ft, four story historical home overlooking City Park in New Orleans was bought into the present day by the talented architects at studioWTA. With the house situated in such a beautiful area, the goal was to open up the side of the kitchen and make the most of the views from the elevated spot.

So, with a partial (but no less impressive) renovation of the first and second floors, a brand new sun room was created, the kitchen rebuilt, a mini bar added to the side of the kitchen, custom wardrobes and cabinets installed and a freestanding carport built.

Now, the residence is a beautiful mix of contrasting materials, which only highlight the rich history of the original structure. Let's take a look around.