Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Chic in the city! 5 Italian apartments to go crazy over

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

All designed by Italian architect and interior design company ARCHIFACTURING, these five homes are chic, elegant, charming and stylish. Mostly on the smaller side of things, they are designed in such a way that really makes the most of what they have. One has hallways lined with shelves, stuffed to the top with pre-loved books. Another has a vibrant lounge with two blood red statement sofas holding center court. One even has room for a separate study on an elevated platform, surrounded by glass. 

They all have their own personality, and unique details, but each has been fitted with designer furniture and manage to use few colors for maximum impact. These are five city apartments that we are sure, you would love to call your own. Let's take a look at them and you will see what we mean!  

1. Clever closing doors and colors.

Gazometro, Archifacturing Archifacturing Industrial style dining room
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

In our first featured home, frosted glass doors are used to great effect—to separate a music and lounge area off from the kitchen and dining. Having this separation is an absolute necessity in small studio apartments. 

Not only do the architects use doors in a clever way, but also color. Bright yellow chairs add some spice and vibrancy to a neutral interior in the dining room. And sea blues are added to the bathroom to keep it peaceful and calm for the residents to fully relax in.

Gazometro, Archifacturing Archifacturing Living room Iron/Steel Black
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Gazometro, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern Bedroom Turquoise
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

2. Basic neutrals and a luxurious bathroom.

Appartamento a Garbatella, Archifacturing Archifacturing Living room
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

The second apartment on the list is more mature in it's color palette, featuring mostly neutrals with natural wood and exposed brick features. The star attraction would have to be the bathroom, where the walls, bathtub, vanity, mirror and shelves have all been thickly cemented and scuffed up for a rustic feel. 

Together with the corner shower cubicle (with two shower heads), the bathroom feels luxurious and even belonging to a hotel somewhere exotic. 

Appartamento a Garbatella, Archifacturing Archifacturing Industrial style kitchen
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Appartamento a Garbatella, Archifacturing Archifacturing Eclectic style bathroom
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Appartamento a Garbatella, Archifacturing Archifacturing Eclectic style bedroom
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

3. Bright colors and multiple lights.

Appartamento a San Paolo - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern Living Room
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

This small apartment is sassy and subtle at the same time. With only one main room to include all living, cooking and eating areas, the designers use brightly colored sofas and a large patterned rug to create some sort of division between them all. 

Multiple kinds of lighting (spheres over the table, spotlights in the kitchen, and adjustable lamps in the living room) also help separate the spaces. And as an added detail, halogen lights sit high above the cupboards to turn the hallway into a feature.

Appartamento a San Paolo - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern Kitchen
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Appartamento a San Paolo - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

4. The home of smart taste.

Appartamento alla Caffarella - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern Living Room
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Filled with books and furnished with neutral colored, simple pieces, this apartment is suited for a more classic style. A walkway is kept free through the lounge with a L-shape sofa tucked into the corner. Just past this space, and the dining table is the kitchen with white and black contrasting cupboards, and blackboard wall. 

The bathroom is painted in a dark forest green, that seems to perfectly complement the studious, intellectual feel of this book lover's home. 

Appartamento alla Caffarella - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern Kitchen
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Appartamento alla Caffarella - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern Bathroom
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Appartamento alla Caffarella - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

5. Colors create space (even enough for a studio).

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern Kitchen
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Like the others, this final apartment uses color perfectly to create very different atmospheres for each room. Cool blues with crisp white marble and black in the kitchen, warm earthy tones and cream for the bedroom, deep and luxurious green in the bathroom, and relaxing white and wood in the living room. Each room is styled to the t, with lighting and artwork matched to the mood. 

And not only that, but there's also a separate studio that has it's own elevated floor and full glass wall to ensure privacy and isolation. We would have to say: pretty much perfect!

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern Bedroom
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern Living Room
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern Bathroom
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Study/office Iron/Steel White
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Here's another modern city apartment that you will fall in love in

A stunning lake house
Do you agree that Italian style really is as chic as we say it is? Tell us your opinion below. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks