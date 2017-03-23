Chic in the city! 5 Italian apartments to go crazy over

All designed by Italian architect and interior design company ARCHIFACTURING, these five homes are chic, elegant, charming and stylish. Mostly on the smaller side of things, they are designed in such a way that really makes the most of what they have. One has hallways lined with shelves, stuffed to the top with pre-loved books. Another has a vibrant lounge with two blood red statement sofas holding center court. One even has room for a separate study on an elevated platform, surrounded by glass.
They all have their own personality, and unique details, but each has been fitted with designer furniture and manage to use few colors for maximum impact. These are five city apartments that we are sure, you would love to call your own. Let's take a look at them and you will see what we mean!
In our first featured home, frosted glass doors are used to great effect—to separate a music and lounge area off from the kitchen and dining. Having this separation is an absolute necessity in small studio apartments.
Not only do the architects use doors in a clever way, but also color. Bright yellow chairs add some spice and vibrancy to a neutral interior in the dining room. And sea blues are added to the bathroom to keep it peaceful and calm for the residents to fully relax in.
The second apartment on the list is more mature in it's color palette, featuring mostly neutrals with natural wood and exposed brick features. The star attraction would have to be the bathroom, where the walls, bathtub, vanity, mirror and shelves have all been thickly cemented and scuffed up for a rustic feel.
Together with the corner shower cubicle (with two shower heads), the bathroom feels luxurious and even belonging to a hotel somewhere exotic.
This small apartment is sassy and subtle at the same time. With only one main room to include all living, cooking and eating areas, the designers use brightly colored sofas and a large patterned rug to create some sort of division between them all.
Multiple kinds of lighting (spheres over the table, spotlights in the kitchen, and adjustable lamps in the living room) also help separate the spaces. And as an added detail, halogen lights sit high above the cupboards to turn the hallway into a feature.
Filled with books and furnished with neutral colored, simple pieces, this apartment is suited for a more classic style. A walkway is kept free through the lounge with a L-shape sofa tucked into the corner. Just past this space, and the dining table is the kitchen with white and black contrasting cupboards, and blackboard wall.
The bathroom is painted in a dark forest green, that seems to perfectly complement the studious, intellectual feel of this book lover's home.
Like the others, this final apartment uses color perfectly to create very different atmospheres for each room. Cool blues with crisp white marble and black in the kitchen, warm earthy tones and cream for the bedroom, deep and luxurious green in the bathroom, and relaxing white and wood in the living room. Each room is styled to the t, with lighting and artwork matched to the mood.
And not only that, but there's also a separate studio that has it's own elevated floor and full glass wall to ensure privacy and isolation. We would have to say: pretty much perfect!