Chic in the city! 5 Italian apartments to go crazy over

All designed by Italian architect and interior design company ARCHIFACTURING, these five homes are chic, elegant, charming and stylish. Mostly on the smaller side of things, they are designed in such a way that really makes the most of what they have. One has hallways lined with shelves, stuffed to the top with pre-loved books. Another has a vibrant lounge with two blood red statement sofas holding center court. One even has room for a separate study on an elevated platform, surrounded by glass.

They all have their own personality, and unique details, but each has been fitted with designer furniture and manage to use few colors for maximum impact. These are five city apartments that we are sure, you would love to call your own. Let's take a look at them and you will see what we mean!