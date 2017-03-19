A house filled with stunning stonework

Masonry is an art and technique which has been used in architecture since the stone age itself, and yet we still see it pronounced in its use and popularity today. Stone walls have been known to signify strength and stability, as well as a sense of elegance and style.

Today, we associate stone walls with a rustic appeal and a traditional style that seems to have a timeless element to it. Although not a first choice in structural materials when it comes to building homes, stone still has its appeal in decor and creating that warm, welcoming feeling associated with the material.

Today, we will be turning our attention to how stone can be used inside the home rather than in the structure of it. These features of interior architecture we will see in this particular house are sure to inspire any homeowner to change the look of their interiors with a traditional twist on modern home.