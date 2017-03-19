A house filled with stunning stonework

Masonry is an art and technique which has been used in architecture since the stone age itself, and yet we still see it pronounced in its use and popularity today. Stone walls have been known to signify strength and stability, as well as a sense of elegance and style.
Today, we associate stone walls with a rustic appeal and a traditional style that seems to have a timeless element to it. Although not a first choice in structural materials when it comes to building homes, stone still has its appeal in decor and creating that warm, welcoming feeling associated with the material.
Today, we will be turning our attention to how stone can be used inside the home rather than in the structure of it. These features of interior architecture we will see in this particular house are sure to inspire any homeowner to change the look of their interiors with a traditional twist on modern home.
Here we see the beautiful incorporation of two different types of stone in the same living room. On the fireplace, we see an elegant marble, whilst surrounding it, textured and traditional stone.
The rest of the room is also classically decorated and furnished, as we can see with the Persian carpet and the piano in the corner. This style is essentially eclectic, but all elements refer to a traditional atmosphere.
This stone wall installation is a salute to the traditional style. This lounge area hosts an entertainment unit, and we can easily see how the entire family who occupy this home regularly gather around this spot to share stories of the day, chat with one another, and watch their favorite shows on the television.
The light, pastel and neutral colors used to decorate the space is well-suited to the stonework in the back of the room.
This bathroom wall has been covered in smooth river stones, giving a lovely texture and gentler look. Accompanied by the golden marble counter, this space looks positively regal. This is augmented by golden-framed mirrors and gentle lighting.
Here we can see the decorative use of stone outside the home, in the pool and entertainment area.
Lastly we visit a room that brings something more modern in its essence. In this image, we see a more modern use of stone, with large, dark slabs covering an entire wall. Combined with neutrally colored furnishings, this is a slightly more serious atmosphere.
The home, filled with stone, is an inspiration for all the senses, and we are sure you could find something to copy in your own home. Now you can see how to modernize your home using stone, take some time to look at a few beautifully modern homes, including their plans!