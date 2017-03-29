A serene suburban abode that you'll never want to leave

While colonialism had an arguably negative effect on modern day relations the world over, its legacy has left the real estate arena with one major gift—the classic colonial home.

When architects take a stereotypical template and begin to fiddle, that is when we begin to see pure genius in the creation, akin to the Bride of Frankenstein in both experimentation and beauty.

This beautiful home, to be found in the heart of suburban Washington D.C., is a tribute to an age long dead, and a preview of a time still to come. A rare combination of post-modern wood use, coupled with some hallmark colonial architecture, makes this humble abode the serene lovechild of archaic and next-gen.

Subtly draped in the exquisite foliage of the outer city, this is one living space that you'll want to see. If not for its blissful aura of omnipotence, then at the very least, for its beautiful attention to detail.

In a world where its the small things that count—this is a masterpiece of getting things right at the grassroots.

Come on in.