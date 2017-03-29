A serene suburban abode that you'll never want to leave

While colonialism had an arguably negative effect on modern day relations the world over, its legacy has left the real estate arena with one major gift—the classic colonial home.
When architects take a stereotypical template and begin to fiddle, that is when we begin to see pure genius in the creation, akin to the Bride of Frankenstein in both experimentation and beauty.
This beautiful home, to be found in the heart of suburban Washington D.C., is a tribute to an age long dead, and a preview of a time still to come. A rare combination of post-modern wood use, coupled with some hallmark colonial architecture, makes this humble abode the serene lovechild of archaic and next-gen.
Subtly draped in the exquisite foliage of the outer city, this is one living space that you'll want to see. If not for its blissful aura of omnipotence, then at the very least, for its beautiful attention to detail.
In a world where its the small things that count—this is a masterpiece of getting things right at the grassroots.
Come on in.
The exterior stands tall amidst the dense vegetation, and you would be spot on if your first thought was that its just another colonial home, with the trademark windows of the same design, and the gable and dormer roof that is reminiscent of late eighteenth century tycoons.
But it would also be impossible to miss the addition of the subtle extension where a front door would normally stand in all its majesty.
Instead, we see a beautifully crafted wood-panel bulge, which is fronted by a small set of stairs, a sliding door and a full length window—bathed in the luxurious soft lighting of the interior.
This coincides terrifically with the porch to one side, and begins to look more like three homes that have been surgically pulled apart and reattached to one another with style and aplomb.
The effect is alluring and we begin to see what is awaiting us inside—nothing we could have prepared for.
From this point of view, the home is a fully furnished modern wonder, replete with decadence and suave chivalry.
A rather fetching glass dining table is sheathed in light from a chandelier that has the audacity to look like caviar for an emperor; while the hardwood floors diffuse the scene to avoid any gross overstatements already made.
From here you can spy the patio in its simplicity, again removing the nauseous from obnoxious by selling an understatement.
The lush growth outside conspires to make the patio a regular hot spot in the warmer months, where coffee, cocktails and barbecues could easily be the standard norm day in and day out.
Slicked back like Danny Zuko, this kitchen should carry its own comb. The immaculate look is one part varnished wood finish, and one part architectural inspiration.
The misted glass storage above the sink blend royally with the coloring, while the wood versus chrome finish of the major appliances set into their compartments creates a merger of artistic style.
As one can see from this angle, the serenity of nature is more than welcome with the full length glass ideology, allowing the home dwellers to revel in the ambiance of the pastoral.
The cross over beam adds a modern dynamic to what could have easily become another boring interior facade, instead going for something more futuristic and charming.
It's hard to believe its still the same colonial exterior.
The bathroom plays along the same themes that we've seen throughout. Creamy coloring which interposes itself between dark wooden finishes and the chromatic scale of the ablutions.
The porthole window completes a decadent room which, if one imagines the scented candles and Joni Mitchell album, would be the perfect place to unwind after a long day at the office, with the kids, or out on the porch enjoying the sun.