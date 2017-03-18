A historic & cozy family home

Today’s homify story takes us into an old Victorian brick house that is located in Bickford Park, a Toronto neighborhood that has a convenient & enriching environment for raising a family. In want of a complete interior remodeling, this dwelling was given a major retrofit. Entrusted with this renovation project were the architects from SOLARES ARCHITECTURE, who through their architectural design brought together the multiple interior units into a single family home and augmented the backyard space.

In this home, optimal insulation for the retrofit has been introduced onto the exterior using a lightweight wall cladding with integrated insulation so as to maximize interior space while creating a super efficient, air-tight family home. The structural elements of this home have been re-enforced, and its energy efficiency has been enhanced while keeping its appealingly historic exterior & original charm intact.

Sounds interesting? Take a peek!