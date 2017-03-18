Your browser is out-of-date.

17 pictures that prove wallpaper is making a big comeback

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Picta Wallpaper, Pictalab Pictalab Walls & flooringWallpaper
Since the late 1700's, wallpaper has become an integrated and common item employed in our everyday domestic lives. Bypassing labor-intensive painting practices and providing temporary and convenient solutions, wallpaper has definitely stuck itself to the landscape of interior design for decades to come. 

Rising in popularity and reach in the 80s, wallpaper had been ubiquitous due to its economic benefits and the wide range of patterns, colors, and textures it warranted. In our contemporary times, the options for wall coverings have increased exponentially, however, and this has meant a decline in the reliance on wallpaper and its monopoly of the market. 

Over the last couple of years, however, we have seen a resurgence in the popularity of wallpaper, and boy, did it come back with a bang! With the latest technology, an unbelievable range and intensity of colors are at our disposal, as well as crystal-clear photographic representation. The possibilities that can be achieved with wallpaper have never been more far-ranging. 

Join us now to take a look at 17 pictures that irrefutably prove that wallpaper is back, and here to stay for quite a while!

1. Take flight.

Wallpaper Sparrow, Snijder&CO Snijder&CO Industrial style kitchen
2. Something more abstract.

Coral Atoll Bright Ocean-Inspired Feature Wallpaper Interiors by Element Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
3. Rhythmic blues.

Flutes Elegant Vertical Stripe Graphic Wallpaper Interiors by Element Walls & flooringWallpaper vertical stripe,graphic wallpaper,striped wallpaper,abstract wallpaper,natural wallpaper,blue wallpaper
4. Modern art.

Geometric wallpaper pattern for Interior Wall decor from designer wallpaper store with free wallpaper shipping. Walls and Murals. wallsandmurals
5. Disappear into a forest.

Motifs on easily removable wallpaper for walls suitable for modern home decor and home interiors. Walls and Murals wallsandmurals
6. Fashion's friend.

Svärmor wallpaper Studio Lisa Bengtsson Walls & flooringWallpaper Black
7. Ready-made frames.

Familjen Wallpaper, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson Walls & flooringWallpaper
8. Floral collage.

Boudoir Studio Lisa Bengtsson Walls & flooringWallpaper
9. Doggy homage.

TILLSAMMANS WALLPAPER Studio Lisa Bengtsson Walls & flooringWallpaper
10. Wordplay.

Mural wallpaper 뮤럴벽지, U2 U2 Walls & flooringWallpaper
The interior designers sure knew what they were doing with this layout. The wordsearch wallpaper is the perfect quirky and clever background to an intellectually designed lounge. 

11. Intense florals.

Noe Valley I, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Classic style bathroom
This bathroom wallpaper provides a pop of color in an otherwise minimally decorated home. 

12. A classic in the modern world.

Mural wallpaper 뮤럴벽지, U2 U2 Walls & flooringWallpaper
13. Mysterious jungle.

Picta Wallpaper, Pictalab Pictalab Walls & flooringWallpaper
14. The tropics.

Picta Wallpaper, Pictalab Pictalab Walls & flooringWallpaper
15. Subtleties.

Wallpaper Sparrow, Snijder&CO Snijder&CO Modern Study Room and Home Office
16. Photo-realistic.

Corrugated Wall in Vietnam WALLPAPER by deborah bowness Walls & flooringWallpaper
17. Luxurious patterns.

HAUS WANDLITZ, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Dressing roomStorage
After seeing these 17 pictures, we don't think there can be any more doubt as to the comeback wallpaper is making in the market. 

Now that we know how to decorated walls, why don't you take a look at what to do when you don't have any! These open-plan home designs will inspire you to change your home layout today. 

Which of these wallpaper designs would you like to see in your own home?

