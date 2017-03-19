4 apartments from one genius design team!

With 1022 ft² to play with, you might think that this apartment would feel a little cramped, but that couldn't be further from the truth! Employing an open-plan design and by using the same beautiful parquet flooring throughout, La Casa di Emma is a triumph of modern meets traditional motifs that feels spacious and so well thought out.

We know that you'll love the extensive built-in storage that make up the lion-share of the living room and dining area, as well as the use of neutral grays and whites throughout, but don't just take our word for it! Come and take a look at a host of pictures that really demonstrate just how cohesive this fabulous family apartment is!