4 apartments from one genius design team!

When you stumble across a design team that is consistently amazing and produces beautiful results, it's always worth showcasing them and today, we are going to show you one of the best! Having found one stunning apartment, we couldn't resist taking a peep at some of the others that had been curated by the same interior designers and we were blown away by the finishes, contemporary motifs and utterly fantastic use of natural materials in all of them. So much so in fact, that we thought it would be a crying shame not to show you four of our favorites! Come with us now as we give you an introduction to each apartment and then just let the pictures do the talking and don't forget to take notes, if you see something you'd love to include in your home!
With 1022 ft² to play with, you might think that this apartment would feel a little cramped, but that couldn't be further from the truth! Employing an open-plan design and by using the same beautiful parquet flooring throughout, La Casa di Emma is a triumph of modern meets traditional motifs that feels spacious and so well thought out.
We know that you'll love the extensive built-in storage that make up the lion-share of the living room and dining area, as well as the use of neutral grays and whites throughout, but don't just take our word for it! Come and take a look at a host of pictures that really demonstrate just how cohesive this fabulous family apartment is!
Here we have another terrific apartment that has 1022 ft² to play with, but far from being a carbon copy of the previous home, there is a very unique look here! Traditional wood work meets industrial motifs, such as a polished concrete floor, and amazing vintage furniture pieces add in even more contrast!
The use of playful shapes and pretty colors in this home is what makes it really stand out and it's phenomenal to see how the heritage touches in this home haven't been at all overshadowed by some of the more contemporary elements. Come and take a look and get ready to have serious apartment envy!
If you are always blown away by unique interior design touches, then this apartment is going to seriously impress you! Everywhere you look in this wonderful home, you are met with new and exciting visuals that constantly keep you guessing as to the overarching design concept and ethos that has been used as the driving force!
From natural wood through to beautiful exotic tiles and a staircase that will have you redesigning your own, this is a home that has spared no expense and when you realize that this is a pet-friendly home as well, that's when things get really interesting! So many people decide to negate luxury finishes, in favor of more easy to maintain styling when there are pets to contend with, but just take a look at these pictures and be ready to envy the lucky dogs that live here!
Innovative design takes many forms, but this apartment has cornered the market in terms of great space maximization! What looks to be a modern white and wood home quickly gives way to funky furniture pieces, fabulous open-plan layouts and, the most incredible study area that you will ever see!
The really interesting thing about this home is the use of shapes, with every addition adding to an already full compliment of visual diversity. Fun wall accents, cool cut-outs and herringbone parquet flooring all keep you guessing as to whether this apartment is trying to be contemporary, traditional or a blended mix of the two and we love it! An ever-evolving home, come and enjoy some amazing snaps of how each room leads on from the last, but enjoys its own unique personality!
