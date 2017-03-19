3 country homes to make you turn your back on the city!

Life in the city is fun and busy, but there is a natural pull to the countryside that so many of us find impossible to resist forever. The promise of wide open spaces, fresh air and peace and quiet is a draw that is hard to ignore and when you see the kinds of homes that people are building and living in, away from the hustle and bustle of urban locations, we think you'll start giving a rural life some serious thought! With that in mind, we have found three of the most incredible country homes to show you, each of which is unique in its design, but linked by their intrinsic sense of luxury and easy living. The architects that created these homes clearly understood why people want to move out of the city and have masterfully sought to make the locations the stars of the show here, so without further ado, let's get out into the country!
Far from being just a large, luxurious home in a rural setting, Caterpillar House was designed to complement and work with the landscape, in an environmentally-sound way, with sustainable design at its very core. Yes, it's an undeniably beautiful home, but when you learn that it has been created with rammed earth walls, has rainwater collection points and has photovoltaic panels built-in, you start to realize that it wasn't just a case of getting away from the city for the owners, as they clearly wanted to contribute directly to a more green and sustainable future.
Every wall has been filled with glazing, to maintain a deep connection with the outside space and when you see all the pictures of this home, you'll realize that luxury and eco-credentials can very much go hand-in hand. A stunning home that offers future-proof environmental technology and an integration with the surroundings that is hard to match, come with us now as we show you around!
WOW! Found in amongst a mature walnut farm, Spring Ranch is another truly terrific country home that will have you leaving the city for dust! Benefitting from being at the base of a large hill, the surrounding flora and fauna have helped to bed this building into the location instantaneously, but don't think that it has come at a cost to the environment!
Featuring
rammed earth walls, passive heating and cooling, alternative energy, sustainably-harvested materials, and drought-tolerant landscape design, this home is as eco-friendly as it is amazing to look at, which will really come as a shock when you see how contemporary and luxurious the interior is. There is still a natural assumption that eco houses will be a bit rough and ready or even rustic in nature, but this home goes to show that you can take urban styling out into the country with ease! Let's enjoy some pictures!
If you want to see a modern home in the country that has been specifically designed to maximize the beauty of the location, then look no further, as this is it! So much more than just a garden, the outdoor areas of this property were the driving force behind the innovative horseshoe-shaped building, which protects a 100-year-old Valley Oak tree at its center.
A contemporary version of a traditional ranch home, the use of modern materials should have caused a jarring effect with the location, but they haven't, as they have been so carefully chosen to blend in and age appropriately, with cedar cladding being the main component. The interior is something else as well! You might be expecting something startlingly modern, but we see elements of ranch inspiration inside the home, with natural wood and organic materials making up the vast structural facets and creating a warm, definitely country feel, but it's not all quaint and rustic, as there is a pool that you just have to see…