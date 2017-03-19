3 country homes to make you turn your back on the city!

Far from being just a large, luxurious home in a rural setting, Caterpillar House was designed to complement and work with the landscape, in an environmentally-sound way, with sustainable design at its very core. Yes, it's an undeniably beautiful home, but when you learn that it has been created with rammed earth walls, has rainwater collection points and has photovoltaic panels built-in, you start to realize that it wasn't just a case of getting away from the city for the owners, as they clearly wanted to contribute directly to a more green and sustainable future.

Every wall has been filled with glazing, to maintain a deep connection with the outside space and when you see all the pictures of this home, you'll realize that luxury and eco-credentials can very much go hand-in hand. A stunning home that offers future-proof environmental technology and an integration with the surroundings that is hard to match, come with us now as we show you around!