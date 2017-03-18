Your browser is out-of-date.

21 upcycling projects you'll want to try your hand at

Decoración para tiendas con Palets y Madera de pino, Mind Made - Muebles hechos con Palets Mind Made - Muebles hechos con Palets Office spaces & stores
Who doesn't love a bit of DIY now and then? A great way to create unusual and unique pieces for your home, upcycling has really exploded recently, with everyone trying their hand at fabulous furniture creation on a shoestring budget and we are really enjoying seeing the results, so much so in fact, that we thought we'd show you some of them today! Interior designers really understand the value in having one-off design in a home and are aware that not everybody has a gargantuan budget to play with, which is why upcycling is THE pastime of choice for so many adventurous homeowners. If you have a craft side and you're always looking for cool new ideas to try out, come with us now as we give you some serious inspiration! We think you're really going to love some of the bedroom headboard designs that we've found for you, if nothing else!

1. An old metal trunk.

chest christian hacker fotodesign Multimedia roomStorage Iron/Steel Grey
An old metal trunk makes a great coffee table, if you pop some castors on it and oil the surface. Don;t get rid of the rust though, as patina is so in right now!

2. Driftwood.

driftwood collection christian hacker fotodesign ArtworkOther artistic objects Wood Grey
Start collecting driftwood and you could make this amazing photo display board! You could even paint it, to perfectly match a space in your home.

3. Old wine or apple crates.

fruit-transporter christian hacker fotodesign Dining roomAccessories & decoration Wood Brown
Old wine or apple crates. can be stacked to create beautiful storage items! Leave all the sign writing in tact, for a vintage look and add some wheels, for easy movement.

4. Wooden fruit trays.

upcycling & objets trouves, christian hacker fotodesign christian hacker fotodesign KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware Wood Brown
upcycling & objets trouves

Wooden fruit trays are ten-a-penny and make amazing wall-mounted racks! Just look at how handy a few hooks have made this one!

5. Pallet wood.

upcycling & objets trouves, christian hacker fotodesign christian hacker fotodesign KitchenStorage Wood White
upcycling & objets trouves

Pallet wood is cheap, easy to come by and offers a wealth of amazing potential! This simple shelf unit will have taken minutes to make.

6. How handy are these crates?

upcycling & objets trouves, christian hacker fotodesign christian hacker fotodesign Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage Wood Brown
upcycling & objets trouves

If you don't want a wheeled storage unit, what about a stunning little home bar set-up? YES PLEASE!

7. Did this used to be an industrial garbage unit?

​wenn ein müllcontainer zum möbel wird, gabarage upcycling design gabarage upcycling design Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Well it's an amazing seat now, that with some cleaning and a cushion pad added would be great for a teen's room!

8. Before you throw out old baking tins…

upcycling lampen, gabarage upcycling design gabarage upcycling design BedroomLighting
… are you sure that they couldn't be repurposed as fabulous and unusual lampshades? Who knew a bunt tin could be so chic?

9. We aren't sure what this seat and used to be, but they are perfect patio additions now!

möbel aus rolltreppen-stufen, gabarage upcycling design gabarage upcycling design Living roomSofas & armchairs
Galvanized steel won't rust either, so it's perfect for garden furniture!

10. We told you we had some great headboard ideas and here we go!

Upcycling Hotel Binder, gabarage upcycling design gabarage upcycling design Commercial spaces Hotels
Reclaimed wood strips make for totally unique and beautiful headboard designs.

11. If you aren't sold on reclaimed wood…

Upcycling Hotel Binder, gabarage upcycling design gabarage upcycling design Commercial spaces Hotels
… , how about collecting vintage books that are broken, so you can use the spines to make amazing furniture? Perfect for bookworms!

12. We have one final headboard idea for you and that's decoupage newspaper!

Upcycling Hotel Binder, gabarage upcycling design gabarage upcycling design Commercial spaces Hotels
You can make it a little more interesting by looking out for foreign prints!

13. Pallet wood…

Upcycling Hotel Binder, gabarage upcycling design gabarage upcycling design Commercial spaces Hotels
… is easy to transform into a striking and pretty bedside table. You only need a few nails and a sander!

14. Sk8ter boi.

Garderobe! Upcycling!, Holzsteinkunstobjekte Holzsteinkunstobjekte Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
If you have a sk8ter boi (thanks Avril Lavigne!) in yoru home, how about using their old boards as a cool and funky wall hook? It might even encourage your teens to hang their coats up. Maybe!

15. Another pallet.

Couchtisch 2 mit Schublade , Waldeck-Upcycling-Products Waldeck-Upcycling-Products Living roomSide tables & trays
This lovely patio table is basically just a well-sanded pallet, with a drawer added for good measure, but you know it looks like a designer piece!

16. Talking of pallets…

Medienregal,Lowboard aus alten Industrie-Paletten, Waldeck-Upcycling-Products Waldeck-Upcycling-Products Multimedia roomFurniture
… this wall-mounted pallet looks amazing as a television stand! You could even cut it to fit perfectly into a corner, for a really high-end look!

17. And then? More pallets.

Decoración para tiendas con Palets y Madera de pino, Mind Made - Muebles hechos con Palets Mind Made - Muebles hechos con Palets Office spaces & stores
We all know that kids love a little sofa area in their room, but you don't want an expensive one in there. This pallet sofa is ideal as it can be easily cleaned and made for just a few dollars.

18. Reclaimed wood strips.

Estructura de Lamas de Palet para televisor, Mind Made - Muebles hechos con Palets Mind Made - Muebles hechos con Palets Dining roomAccessories & decoration
Reclaimed wood strips make perfect television surrounds and will add in some easy organic style to your home in seconds!

19. Erm… how genius is this idea?

Pflanzglaeser, Cocktailtumblers Cocktailtumblers BathroomDecoration
Use a glass cutter to turn old alcohol bottles into new tumblers and funky wine glasses! Don;t forget to round off the edges though!

20. Don't you think that this would look great in a bathroom, for hanging towels on?

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands Wood Multicolored
Rustic pallet wood, painted to look really beachy, and with some simple hooks attached give you all the hanging space you'll need!

21. If you're feeling really creative.

homify Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Grey
If you're feeling really creative, how about pulling some pallets apart and making something totally unique, like a coffee table? Guests will try to figure out how you managed it!

Are you keen to try making any of these?

