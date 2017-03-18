21 upcycling projects you'll want to try your hand at

Who doesn't love a bit of DIY now and then? A great way to create unusual and unique pieces for your home, upcycling has really exploded recently, with everyone trying their hand at fabulous furniture creation on a shoestring budget and we are really enjoying seeing the results, so much so in fact, that we thought we'd show you some of them today! Interior designers really understand the value in having one-off design in a home and are aware that not everybody has a gargantuan budget to play with, which is why upcycling is THE pastime of choice for so many adventurous homeowners. If you have a craft side and you're always looking for cool new ideas to try out, come with us now as we give you some serious inspiration! We think you're really going to love some of the bedroom headboard designs that we've found for you, if nothing else!
An old metal trunk makes a great coffee table, if you pop some castors on it and oil the surface. Don;t get rid of the rust though, as patina is so in right now!
Start collecting driftwood and you could make this amazing photo display board! You could even paint it, to perfectly match a space in your home.
Old wine or apple crates. can be stacked to create beautiful storage items! Leave all the sign writing in tact, for a vintage look and add some wheels, for easy movement.
Wooden fruit trays are ten-a-penny and make amazing wall-mounted racks! Just look at how handy a few hooks have made this one!
Pallet wood is cheap, easy to come by and offers a wealth of amazing potential! This simple shelf unit will have taken minutes to make.
If you don't want a wheeled storage unit, what about a stunning little home bar set-up? YES PLEASE!
Well it's an amazing seat now, that with some cleaning and a cushion pad added would be great for a teen's room!
… are you sure that they couldn't be repurposed as fabulous and unusual lampshades? Who knew a bunt tin could be so chic?
Galvanized steel won't rust either, so it's perfect for garden furniture!
Reclaimed wood strips make for totally unique and beautiful headboard designs.
… , how about collecting vintage books that are broken, so you can use the spines to make amazing furniture? Perfect for bookworms!
You can make it a little more interesting by looking out for foreign prints!
… is easy to transform into a striking and pretty bedside table. You only need a few nails and a sander!
If you have a sk8ter boi (thanks Avril Lavigne!) in yoru home, how about using their old boards as a cool and funky wall hook? It might even encourage your teens to hang their coats up. Maybe!
This lovely patio table is basically just a well-sanded pallet, with a drawer added for good measure, but you know it looks like a designer piece!
… this wall-mounted pallet looks amazing as a television stand! You could even cut it to fit perfectly into a corner, for a really high-end look!
We all know that kids love a little sofa area in their room, but you don't want an expensive one in there. This pallet sofa is ideal as it can be easily cleaned and made for just a few dollars.
Reclaimed wood strips make perfect television surrounds and will add in some easy organic style to your home in seconds!
Use a glass cutter to turn old alcohol bottles into new tumblers and funky wine glasses! Don;t forget to round off the edges though!
Rustic pallet wood, painted to look really beachy, and with some simple hooks attached give you all the hanging space you'll need!
If you're feeling really creative, how about pulling some pallets apart and making something totally unique, like a coffee table? Guests will try to figure out how you managed it!
