15 ways to maximize small spaces

Small spaces can be stylish, useful and less of a problem than you might think, if you are willing to consider some more unusual ways to get more from them. You might be wondering to yourself what techniques we are talking about, but don't sit and ponder, as we are going to show you, right now! We know how interior designers seek to make more of small homes; by using furniture that maximizes the usable areas and today, we have some utterly terrific examples for you to take a look at that we think will help you to make small rooms and spaces so much more useful and beautiful to boot. We've included everything, from tiny bathrooms to cramped gardens, so come and take a look and see which techniques you might fancy trying yourself!
… don't have to be a nightmare to navigate, if you look for low-level storage and furniture that will make a lot more of the available height.
Something as simple as some floating wall shelves will negate the need for bulky furniture in a truly tiny bedroom.
… more effective by turning an area of counter space into a double sided breakfast bar! You can even include some shelves, for extra storage.
… to the edges of a small room and try to leave the center free and easy to move around, as this will create the illusion of a much bigger room.
… can still be a handy space, if you account for what you need to store and add a green roof! Just look at this amazing bike storage solution!
… won't feel as cramped if you only have top cabinets on one wall, Integrated appliances will make a huge difference as well.
… will instantly feel bigger if you negate clutter and install a large mirror. Instantly, the space will feel twice as big!
By making the stairs enjoy a dual-function as storage cubbys, this home has more storage than many larger ones that we have seen!
This bijou loft room looks great with just a few beanbags and so comfortable!
… will always free up a wealth of floor space in a small room and this bathroom has mastered the technique! A heated towel rail here has added function and style, but not taken up extra room.
with decorating techniques is a surefire way to make more of a small space! The vertical stripes here make the room look and feel far taller and you don't notice the width at all.
The room might have looked too small for two workstations, but with the angled desk, it is plenty big enough!
why not go all out and think about going open-plan? Removing a few internal walls will make a massive impact!
despite the small proportions, as the furnishings have been chosen perfectly, They fit like a glove and don't look too minimal!
… a mezzanine floor will give you a whole extra floor! We love the storage stairs here too!
For more small space solutions, take a look at this article: A small house with lots of space!