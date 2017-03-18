15 ways to maximize small spaces

Small spaces can be stylish, useful and less of a problem than you might think, if you are willing to consider some more unusual ways to get more from them. You might be wondering to yourself what techniques we are talking about, but don't sit and ponder, as we are going to show you, right now! We know how interior designers seek to make more of small homes; by using furniture that maximizes the usable areas and today, we have some utterly terrific examples for you to take a look at that we think will help you to make small rooms and spaces so much more useful and beautiful to boot. We've included everything, from tiny bathrooms to cramped gardens, so come and take a look and see which techniques you might fancy trying yourself!