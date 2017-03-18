Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ways to maximize small spaces

FRIENDS English Club, The Goort The Goort Commercial spaces Orange
Small spaces can be stylish, useful and less of a problem than you might think, if you are willing to consider some more unusual ways to get more from them. You might be wondering to yourself what techniques we are talking about, but don't sit and ponder, as we are going to show you, right now! We know how interior designers seek to make more of small homes; by using furniture that maximizes the usable areas and today, we have some utterly terrific examples for you to take a look at that we think will help you to make small rooms and spaces so much more useful and beautiful to boot. We've included everything, from tiny bathrooms to cramped gardens, so come and take a look and see which techniques you might fancy trying yourself! 

1. Sloping ceilings…

Mieszkanie na poddaszu 85m2, Meblościanka Studio Meblościanka Studio Living room
Meblościanka Studio

Meblościanka Studio
Meblościanka Studio
Meblościanka Studio

… don't have to be a nightmare to navigate, if you look for low-level storage and furniture that will make a lot more of the available height.

2. Simple.

Mieszkanie na poddaszu 85m2, Meblościanka Studio Meblościanka Studio Scandinavian style bedroom
Meblościanka Studio

Meblościanka Studio
Meblościanka Studio
Meblościanka Studio

Something as simple as some floating wall shelves will negate the need for bulky furniture in a truly tiny bedroom.

3. Make a small kitchen…

COVIELLO, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Kitchen
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

… more effective by turning an area of counter space into a double sided breakfast bar! You can even include some shelves, for extra storage. 

4. Keep your furniture…

Fotoarbeiten Reetdachhaus in List auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Country style bedroom
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

… to the edges of a small room and try to leave the center free and easy to move around, as this will create the illusion of a much bigger room.

5. A small garden…

Bike and log store with green roof Organic Roofs Modern Garden
Organic Roofs

Bike and log store with green roof

Organic Roofs
Organic Roofs
Organic Roofs

… can still be a handy space, if you account for what you need to store and add a green roof! Just look at this amazing bike storage solution! 

6. A small galley kitchen…

Small kitchen Atelier036 Minimalist dining room White
Atelier036

Small kitchen

Atelier036
Atelier036
Atelier036

… won't feel as cramped if you only have top cabinets on one wall, Integrated appliances will make a huge difference as well.

7. A tiny bathroom…

Bickford Park, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern Bathroom
Solares Architecture

Bickford Park

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

… will instantly feel bigger if you negate clutter and install a large mirror. Instantly, the space will feel twice as big!

8. Wow! What a home!

Greenmoxie Tiny House, Greenmoxie Magazine Greenmoxie Magazine Kitchen
Greenmoxie Magazine

Greenmoxie Magazine
Greenmoxie Magazine
Greenmoxie Magazine

By making the stairs enjoy a dual-function as storage cubbys, this home has more storage than many larger ones that we have seen!

9. Simplicity can really help to maximize a small space.

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Nursery/kid’s room
Feldman Architecture

The Grange

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

This bijou loft room looks great with just a few beanbags and so comfortable!

10. Wall-mounted items…

small bathroom Hampstead Design Hub Bathroom
Hampstead Design Hub

small bathroom

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

… will always free up a wealth of floor space in a small room and this bathroom has mastered the technique! A heated towel rail here has added function and style, but not taken up extra room.

11. Being creative…

Small room Madame Ant Walls
Madame Ant

Small room

Madame Ant
Madame Ant
Madame Ant

with decorating techniques is a surefire way to make more of a small space! The vertical stripes here make the room look and feel far taller and you don't notice the width at all.

12. How amazing is this desk?

FRIENDS English Club, The Goort The Goort Commercial spaces Orange Schools
The Goort

The Goort
The Goort
The Goort

The room might have looked too small for two workstations, but with the angled desk, it is plenty big enough!

13. If you have a number of small spaces to contend with,

Small open plan house homify Modern Kitchen
homify

Small open plan house

homify
homify
homify

why not go all out and think about going open-plan? Removing a few internal walls will make a massive impact!

14. This bedroom looks and feels so stylish,

Modern Studio Apartment in London homify Modern Bedroom White bedroom,bed,modern,studio,apartment
homify

Modern Studio Apartment in London

homify
homify
homify

despite the small proportions, as the furnishings have been chosen perfectly, They fit like a glove and don't look too minimal!

15. The ultimate in small space maximization techniques…

Mezzanine floor and staircase, Loftspace Loftspace Modern Living Room
Loftspace

Loftspace
Loftspace
Loftspace

… a mezzanine floor will give you a whole extra floor! We love the storage stairs here too! 

For more small space solutions, take a look at this article: A small house with lots of space!

Which of these ideas could work well in your small spaces?

