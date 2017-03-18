3 New Orleans homes that you need to see for inspiration!

Let's admit, straight away, that this is no small home, standing at an impressive 4,032 square foot, with two storys and a fantastic basement apartment, designed to offer enough room for not only the family here, but also a live-in nanny. Looking at the exterior, there is an undeniable aesthetic that is so intrinsically linked to New Orleans, with ornate ironwork and incredible pillars. Even the landscaping here is traditional, but the interior will surprise you!

Having been given the open-plan treatment, the decor is nothing short of phenomenal. Polished black wood floors meet luxe velvet chairs and a host of other contemporary motifs with ease. Be warned, this one will capture your heart!