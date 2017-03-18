3 New Orleans homes that you need to see for inspiration!

We've looked at New York architecture before, but we didn't want you to think that it was the one part of the US that has fantastic architecture worth admiring, which is why we are taking you to New Orleans today! A vibrant location filled with heritage, modern and hybrid buildings, designed by amazing architects, New Orleans is so much more than just a party town; it's where a beautiful melding of so many cultures comes to life and creates an atmosphere that is hard to beat and impossible to not reflect in home design. We've found three incredible homes to show you today, but instead of talking all the way through, we are going to introduce them and then leave you to drink in all the inspiration. It's going to be a mardi gras for your eyes!
Let's admit, straight away, that this is no small home, standing at an impressive 4,032 square foot, with two storys and a fantastic basement apartment, designed to offer enough room for not only the family here, but also a live-in nanny. Looking at the exterior, there is an undeniable aesthetic that is so intrinsically linked to New Orleans, with ornate ironwork and incredible pillars. Even the landscaping here is traditional, but the interior will surprise you!
Having been given the open-plan treatment, the decor is nothing short of phenomenal. Polished black wood floors meet luxe velvet chairs and a host of other contemporary motifs with ease. Be warned, this one will capture your heart!
Let's start with something amazing, to really set the tone shall we? Part of a historical preservation order, this fantastic building in Natchez street seeks to support an office and five residential apartments, while never straying too far from the traditional aesthetics or vibrant atmosphere that the neighborhood is known for.
We think that you'll love the way a very industrial building has been given life as comfortable, homely apartments, but never at the detriment of the heritage here. Original brickwork has been kept wherever possible and beautiful architectural features have been left unadulterated, to continue to stand the test of time. We don't want to give anything away, but just wait until you see the bathroom…
Imagine buying a wonderful home, but not having space for a garage. That's exactly what happened with this home, but rather than simple bemoaning the misfortune, the owners decided to erect a startlingly modern carport that totally altered the facade of this home, as a whole.
You'll love the bold contemporary look of this exterior and appreciate the ingenuity of the carport itself, but the inside of the house is a masterclass in how to blend modern and traditional style. Warm colors, traditional materials and identifiable hubs of the home are contrasted with cool, crisp functional spaces and we think you'll love it!
