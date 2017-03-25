A striking timber home that ticks all the boxes!

Today we would like to show you a striking timber home which was orchestrated by the professional home-building company Blankstone in London. This private residence required a modern interior refurbishment to give the home a more contemporary look and the experts took charge of this challenge showing us what they are capable of.
Let's see what they've done!
Clearly these experts are well aware of the magical powers of timber, which goes from warm and charming to cutting-edge and modern. For this particular project, the homeowners required an ambiance in-between ‘homey’ and ‘stylish’, which is exactly what they got.
In a rich hue reminiscent of warm honey, the wood tastefully adorns the door frames which lead out towards the back patio. The wood also combines really nicely with the textured brick facade which blends expertly with the house as a whole.
This interior space becomes a wonderful open-plan layout once those bi-fold doors are swung open.
Wood shows up yet again, this time treating us to two distinct hues: a lighter caramel-like look for the doors, and a richer hue for the floors and wall shelving. The result is one spacious room with stylish hallways which lead into more and more space.
The fireplace is designed with minimalist precision and is the centerpiece of this living room. The contrast between wooden floors and white walls is gentle, delicate and stunning.
The living room can also be closed off by a set of timber doors which fold out and across the room, blending harmoniously with the rest of the space. The result is a room which flows effortlessly from space to space and is definitely easy on the eye.
Never underestimate the importance of lighting, not only in illuminating a space, but also in how it can transform the look and ambiance of a room. In this kitchen we can see that the lighting is of utmost importance and we have down lights sparkling from the ceiling as well as fixtures on the cabinets below.
The wood has done a marvelous job in the rest of the house, so it is refreshing to also see it in the bathroom too!
Ensuring a touch of warm charm by adorning both the sink wall and the sides of the tub, these timber surfaces combine beautifully alongside creamy hues which are on the wall and floor.
