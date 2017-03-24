A home with stunning decor

Today we bring you to a home in Balham which is undoubtedly set to amaze you. The homeowners made a choice to contact the professional home-building team Blankstone, located in London, to help them treat their living space to a full interior refurbishment, which included new wall colors, floor coverings, furniture pieces, decor items, the works.
The end result? Come and take a look!
The kitchen is sleep and savvy with state of the art appliances such as this stunning stove and bench, and plenty of storage room for everything you need in the kitchen. The brick wall on the right follows suit with the exterior of the home and gives an industrial look to the home.
The external rear side of the house flaunts a brown-tinted brick and although not much has been done to enhance the exterior, the traditional facade contrasts effectively with the new look in the interior of the home. The addition here are the majestic glass sliding doors which allow the rear terrace to become one with the house. You will love what is inside.
An open-plan layout which houses the kitchen and dining area are both bold and boisterous. Rich and earthy browns adorn the dining area, taking control of both the timber table and the leather-clad dining chairs.
Notice the decadent selection of ceiling pendants, down lights, cabinetry lighting and skylights which all help to restore a sense of natural light into the interior setting.
The living room treats us to a slightly eclectic look in terms of home design. Browns and earthy tones take precedence and seem to be the main choice for the color scheme adorning the wooden floor, leather wing back, modern fireplace, timber wine rack/work space, etc.
And thanks to windows/glass doors located in both the living room and culinary area, natural light seeps inside to light up both spaces.
It’s not often that interior designers choose dark colors in smaller bedrooms. However, in this case the decision is perfect as it goes with the deep green inside the bedroom space which makes the bedroom look illustrious and dignified.
Linen in various hues of stone gray add a bit of soft comfort, while the black metal-frame bed contrasts amazingly with the wooden wall shelves in the corner.
There are certainly some glimmering surfaces in this bathroom, thanks to the fixtures and lights; old-school warmth and charm in the wooden storage/display cabinet in the corner. The bathroom is sleek with the crystal clear glass pane of the shower and the sink and vanity and unashamedly modern.
If you loved this home, you will love this contemporary duplex in NYC!