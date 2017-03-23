A home with the wow factor!

Today we want to show you a stunning property that definitely has the wow factor. The property had been stripped of virtually all its period features and had become run down building leaving it ripe for modernization. The cellular ground floor was opened up and extended to the rear to allow the spaces to flow into each other and to the garden.

The kitchen and patio areas are unified by a concrete floor and a London stock brick garden wall. The expansive glass roof opens up the view to the sky giving the space an external character. The project won NLA's Don't Move Improve Award and was shortlisted for a RIBA Award, AJ Small Projects Award and the Grand Designs Awards 2009.

Let's take a peep!