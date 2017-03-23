A home with the wow factor!

Today we want to show you a stunning property that definitely has the wow factor. The property had been stripped of virtually all its period features and had become run down building leaving it ripe for modernization. The cellular ground floor was opened up and extended to the rear to allow the spaces to flow into each other and to the garden.
The kitchen and patio areas are unified by a concrete floor and a London stock brick garden wall. The expansive glass roof opens up the view to the sky giving the space an external character. The project won NLA's Don't Move Improve Award and was shortlisted for a RIBA Award, AJ Small Projects Award and the Grand Designs Awards 2009.
Let's take a peep!
Installation-like windows are nothing short of fascinating as they have been custom designed to fit into the side of this building. They look gorgeous and make the residence absolutely unique. Offering valuable extra seating space, we love how this ultra modern take on a bay window has culminated in a cozy day bed. When choosing custom-made, the key is to make sure it always works around your needs, and in this case, we think it does!
The staircase going to the top level is ultra-modern and unique. The combination of wood and glass create a warmth as well as a grounding feeling, whilst the colorful wall decoration of the pink palm-tree brings a touch of vibrancy to the interior.
This kitchen lets a lot of natural light in and for this reason, it feels unrestricted, open and absolutely limitless. And you can see why.
The soft illumination of the actual electrics defers to the large quantities of ambient light coming in from the outside. Cooking beneath the stars every night has never felt this good, but to top it off, eating breakfast as the sun rises and makes its way into this kitchen is nothing less than romantic!
The kitchen is equipped with modern state of the art appliances and with a salt and pepper color scheme that makes sure the kitchen stays elegant and classy, it is easy to enjoy all the perks of this modern wonder.
Yes, it even has a garden and the space is absolutely stunning. The sense of relaxation and serenity is readily felt and the hammock just tops off the fact that this home has the wow factor!