A home that warms the heart

Today, we’re touring Snowdrop Lodge, a home in the United Kingdom that inspires that winter feeling in us to enjoy the warmth and coziness it exudes. The architects at Roundhouse Architecture have created a home where the traditional and modern meet. We guarantee your heart will be warmed by exploring at this charming residence.
Let’s take a look.
With a dusting of snow on the ground, this home looks every bit the part of a charming country lodge. Exposed stone work combined with bare glass windows creates a charming mix of modern and traditional.
The side of the home conceals the dynamic interiors. Extensions on the home have created new and lively rooms inside where you can enjoy the comforts of this modern winter lodge.
The glossy black bench tops are an exciting touch in this modern country kitchen.Scandinavian kitchen decor or country style pieces fill the room perfectly. Versatility is key to good design and with state of the art appliances such as the stove, it is easy to see how the modern blends with the country style.
Inside the home, crisp interiors combine with gentle touches of traditionalist design. The kitchen has untreated wood plank floors that extend into the living room space. They bring a warm rustic twist to the interiors. The kitchen is ideal for making food that warms and comforts on the coldest day.
The living room in the home is open, bright, and full of light. White walls combine with windows and skylights to create a room that feels light and airy. This space is full of natural potential to create an inspiring living room. In the corner of the room, the black stove stands out and anchors the look.
This clean and minimalist stove brings together traditional and modern elements. No winter lodge would be complete without a place to sit next to the warmth of real flames.
In the bathroom, we see more of the same black and white look that we saw in the kitchen. The elegant stand-alone tub looks striking next to the black tile on the walls and floors. A grey tiles act as a backdrop to the tub and are the centerpiece of the room.
