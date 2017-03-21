The Stables, an extension project by Scottish firm Roundhouse Architecture Ltd harnesses the original and historic nature of the original Stables building. It’s a property that takes a traditional foundation and does amazing things with it. We call it the house that will take your breath away because of its unexpected, undisturbed, serene views. On the inside, the place is striking and each window is a blessing to look through.
Let's take a look around!
The front entrance comes complete with a name plate and old-fashioned lamps that have a charm akin to a mystery story set by the sea. You can truly imagine something magical will take place in this home when you look at its exterior.
This extension was designed to take full advantage of it’s coastal location, facing towards the sun rise over the north sea. Sympathetic design merged with skilled workmanship and the use of traditional materials allowed the architects to add an extension which now looks as if it were always part of the original stables building.
From this angle, the Stables appears to be a fairly standard, cottage like any other, but with its pleasingly aged stonework and neat slate roof, you can see there is something truly striking about this property as it simply takes your breath away with its grand and dignified structure.
The main materials of the house – stone, wood, glass and slate – all work together to create the perfect cohesiveness of the finished product.
Wicker is a popular choice for this beach side home with a living room that is absolutely stunning. Simple, unpretentious and natural, it goes without saying that this home is welcoming and striking on first glance. The wooden floors and the cozy interior, with its comfortable white cushions and a deck to die for which faces out to sea, you can easily imagine yourself staring endlessly out at the landscape.
As impressive as they look from the outside, it’s here in the bedroom that the gable end’s enormous windows really come to life. The windows truly do give a gift to the gazer in every moment of the day and night.
It is easy to see why this home takes your breath away, with views like this from every window, the ambiance is serene, mysterious and unmatched.
