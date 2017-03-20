Your browser is out-of-date.

Stunning mansion in which the old meets the new

press profile homify
Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen
The project we are showing you today had managed to create a wonderful blend between old and new architecture which has been conceived in the spirit of traditional and contemporary decor. The architects at Roundhouse Architecture Ltd. has transformed this charming family home into a glorious modern mansion with an extension to die for. The home is elegant, light-filled and welcoming. 

Come and take a look! 

Close-up.

Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen
Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen

Here we have a close-up of the extension, with the steps leading to the main entrance. First impressions are important, and the first impression left by this lovely house is particularly positive!

The well-kept garden, with its neat alleys, pruned trees and impeccable lawn, are an excellent indicator of the care taken inside.

Facade.

Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen
Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen

The stone facade is the traditional foundation of this home. As we can see, that amidst the exterior stones, the cottage now hosts an extension which has been gently integrated with the original scheme. Extremely elegant, the extension was carried out as a reminder of the aesthetics of the rest of the house in order to form a coherent whole between the old and the new. 

Charming all over.

Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen
Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen

The choice of the color for the exterior is a sober and classic white which was made according to the color of the windows. 

Living room.

Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen
Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen

In the living room, an elegant L-shaped sofa occupies one of the corners of the extension creating a welcoming and cozy space to rest at the end of a long day. The sober color palette is underlined and accentuated by the gentle afternoon lights that invade the room, contributing to the serene atmosphere that prevails in the premises. The few black notes brought by the cushions, the slatted blinds, and the lampshades give character to the room. 

Another perspective.

Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen
Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen

From this perspective, we get a general view of the size of the extension that houses the kitchen, the dining room and the living room. The classic and refined style reigns throughout the extension, creating a continuity of atmosphere. Thanks to the numerous windows, equipped with black slat blinds for a design effect, the interior is bathed in natural light that comes to reflect on the clear surfaces for maximum brightness.

The color palette.

Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen
Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen

A combination of neutral tones, classical prints and neat wooden furnishings help to give the kitchen and living space a great refinement. With its central island, the kitchen offers a wider space to move around and interact with family and guests. It also offers a touch of modernity thanks to the suspension. 

If you love cottage-like homes, you will love these 10 gems!

3 modernist homes to make you say: WOW!
Don't you just love that facade?

