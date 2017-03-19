A home that will get you talking!

The owners of this old house in the Dutch town of Austerlitz, not far from Utrecht, gave architects a free hand to create a modern and contemporary house from the old building. The experts at Naked Architecture decided to preserve traditional elements with an emphasis on modern cultivation.
The result is stunning and we guarantee that this house will have you talking!
At first glance, the fantastic combination of old architecture and new design stands out. The original house with a traditional mansard roof and white facade has been supplemented by an extension with wooden cladding and a saddle roof, creating a dreamlike combination of the two buildings. The beautiful property rests on the backdrop of a forest.
In this stunning attic, we find the bedroom. The quaint wooden beams provide for a cozy atmosphere. In order not to overload the room, the interior decorators held back with the furniture and furnished the sleeping area only with a large bed, a chaise lounge and a few accessories.
On the ground floor is the spacious and open-plan living area, which also has a nice fireplace. Beneath a projection, which can also be used as a seat and decorating surface, the firewood has been stacked in a creative fashion!
Through the windows, which extend from the floor to the ceiling, we can see the sheer width of this living room which is showered in sunlight. A couch in cream and two signature armchairs serve as seating furniture in the winter garden-like room. It directly connects a dining area with a quaint wooden table. A shelf placed behind it brings atmosphere and offers plenty of space for books and other things. How you can put your books perfectly in the spotlight, tell us our matching book of ideas.
We say goodbye to the beautiful house with a view of the back. Here we can once again see how well-connected old and new architecture is and how well everything fits together. In the evening the light flows out through the many windows and surrounds the house with an almost magical aura.
