A luxurious and earthy family home

press profile homify
Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern Houses
This charming family home is ideal; not only because of its spacious design, but also its fine features which are nothing less than sumptuous and luxurious. From fine fabrics and materials that have been used throughout the home, to the classic yet modern finishes, the home is showered in sunlight, a wonderful array of earthy colors and some pretty stunning file work. You will be amazed at what this house offers and how much inspiration you can find just by looking at these charming images. 

Let's take a look. 

Facade.

Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern Houses white house,glass gable,sunroom,new build
The glass windows are the highlight of this facade because they allow sunlight to flood in to the interior of the home. The gabled roof creates high-ceilings within which makes the home spacious and airy. The extended room at the front makes a wonderful space because it functions as a sun room which overlooks the stunning landscape. 

Kitchen.

Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern Kitchen kitchen cabinet,kitchen,kitchen island,kitchen floor,kitchen chairs,kitchen lighting,modern,marble
This elongated kitchen has a classic and modern design. The kitchen island functions as a sink as well as a work bench and it leads to the open plan dining room and living room. 

Dining room.

Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern Dining Room dining chair,dining table,wood flooring,floor
The dining room is decorated in earthy tones of wood, taupe, browns, and creams. The wooden flooring throughout creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere, whilst the dining room chairs and table give off a classic feel to this charming interior. 

Sun room.

Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern Conservatory sunlounge,vintage furniture
The sun room functions as a room in which to relax and enjoy the view outside. The dark yellow armchair is a classic piece which mimics the earthy tones used in the rest of the decor. The view is stunning and the large windows are perfect for the relationship between indoor and outdoor spaces to blend. 

Bathroom.

Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern Bathroom walk-in shower,colorful tiles,tile,bathroom floor,bathroom furniture,bathroom sink
The tiles in the bathroom are what immediately catches the eye by creating a very grounded, earthy space in which each tile is individual, no two tiles are the same! Their dark color also hides any stains or residue, which makes them durable and modern. 

Bedroom.

Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern Bedroom master bedroom,bedroom,attic bedroom
The fabrics used in the bedroom are sumptuous and delicate. Once again, an earthy palette adds to the character of the home, creating a relaxing yet luxurious ambiance. 

Don't you just love the view from that sun room?

