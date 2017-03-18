Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 home office decor ideas for you to copy

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Bangalore Home Interior Portfolio, Nandita Manwani Nandita Manwani Modern Study Room and Home Office
Loading admin actions …

Home offices are practical spaces that need to be adorned using neutral decoration so as to enhance concentration and focus. However, a thoughtfully conceived smart decoration idea can actually aid productivity if accomplished tastefully.  To demonstrate this very point, homify brings to you 7 inspiring ideas for your home office, wherein the latent appeal of the interior design plays a key role in bedecking the space. Have a look at these amazing ideas which showcase the smart design by the interior decorators and celebrate functional elegance.

1. Soothing touch of brightness.

工作區域 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design Study/office
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

工作區域

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

A hint of green in a cheery backdrop can enliven your home office, as shown here. The yellow wall and the Bonsai planters add a vibrant suggestion of adornment into the office space. The white blinds can be drawn after dark, to make use of artificial lighting.

2. Corner story.

書房/客房 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design Study/office
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

書房/客房

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

This Scandinavian home office space is located at a convenient corner to make the most of the comfortable location and plenty of natural light pouring in. The translucent glass panel with the white blinds helps cut off the view of the office space from the adjacent living room, imparting better privacy. The black chairs & red pop add to the visual charm.

3. Exclusive space.

Home Offices, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Study Room and Home Office
Clean Design

Home Offices

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

The designer allure of this home office bears the blend of humble essence of wood & soberness of gray, creating a striking style statement. The wooden cabinetry covering the entire wall also offers work desks; the chairs, vibrant wall decor, rug and radiant ambiance add to this delightful space. Taking a break from work, you could marvel at distant views while lounging on the recliner!

4. A blackboard wall.

Urban Scandinavian Home, Urbanology Designs Urbanology Designs Study/office
Urbanology Designs

Urban Scandinavian Home

Urbanology Designs
Urbanology Designs
Urbanology Designs

The blackboard wall is a really smart concept that combines the utility & visual aspects- you could jot down the great ideas that occur to you while you are brainstorming, and it looks quite innovative too! The white pop-up racks, adorable plastic containers, handle-free drawers & wooden platform/ work- desk beautifully complement the blackboard wall in this Scandinavian home office.

5. At an angle.

Study Unit Nandita Manwani Modern Study Room and Home Office Study
Nandita Manwani

Study Unit

Nandita Manwani
Nandita Manwani
Nandita Manwani

The engaging angular design of this home office, with overhead white cabinets, jazzy wall cubbies and an eye-catching blue work station at the corner, makes for a small but stylish space. Subtle yet sassy!

6. In the basement.

homify Modern Study Room and Home Office Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Occupying the basement, this modern office is replete with a formal finesse in its simplistic format bearing grey, white & woody tones and ample open & closed storage. Look at those hollow wooden steps!

7. Using good old wood.

Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Study/office
SA-DA Architecture

Washington Avenue Brownstone

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

The classic nobility of wood fills up this lounge-cum-home office space with a quaint charm. The polished wooden-framed large windows let in plenty of natural illumination to light up this space.

21 upcycling projects you'll want to try your hand at
How have you decorated your home office? Share with us in comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks