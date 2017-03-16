17 small kitchens to inspire you!

A smart interior design with well equipped spaces can easily overcome the inconveniences due to lower dimensions of a home and fill up the interiors with functional grace. These days, with an increasing paucity of space particularly in urban areas, people are turning more towards modular spaces that offer complete practicality within a limited area. In tune with the same, kitchen planners are also going for small kitchens- either as a dedicated exclusive room, or a part of an open plan living room/ integrated layout. These kitchens are created to be replete with modish style & heartiness in every element- countertops, lighting, storage, etc.

Be it modern, Scandinavian, country, rustic, classic or Mediterranean, any style can be conveniently employed to deck up a small kitchen. Many a times, the design is such that there is ample room for decor in the form of tiles, backsplash or art pieces that look every inch a functional element of the kitchen.

This homify article brings to you 17 small kitchens that amazingly exemplify that a thoughtful design can quite effortlessly load a small kitchen space with elegance, poise and dollops of charming utility, thereby augmenting the visual appeal of the interiors of your cozy home. Take a look!