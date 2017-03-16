Your browser is out-of-date.

17 small kitchens to inspire you!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Reforma integral de vivienda en barrio de Chueca de Madrid por Traber Obras, Traber Obras Traber Obras Modern Kitchen
A smart interior design with well equipped spaces can easily overcome the inconveniences due to lower dimensions of a home and fill up the interiors with functional grace. These days, with an increasing paucity of space particularly in urban areas, people are turning more towards modular spaces that offer complete practicality within a limited area. In tune with the same, kitchen planners are also going for small kitchens- either as a dedicated exclusive room, or a part of an open plan living room/ integrated layout. These kitchens are created to be replete with modish style & heartiness in every element- countertops, lighting, storage, etc.

Be it modern, Scandinavian, country, rustic, classic or Mediterranean, any style can be conveniently employed to deck up a small kitchen. Many a times, the design is such that there is ample room for decor in the form of tiles, backsplash or art pieces that look every inch a functional element of the kitchen.

This homify article brings to you 17 small kitchens that amazingly exemplify that a thoughtful design can quite effortlessly load a small kitchen space with elegance, poise and dollops of charming utility, thereby augmenting the visual appeal of the interiors of your cozy home. Take a look!

1. Classic generosity.

Kitchen GK Architects Ltd Kitchen
GK Architects Ltd

Kitchen

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

2. Radiating warm modernity.

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style, Designer House Designer House Modern Kitchen
Designer House

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

3. Stylish dazzle in Black & White.

佳茂上苑, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Modern Kitchen
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

4. Backsplash charm.

Reforma integral de vivienda en barrio de Chueca de Madrid por Traber Obras, Traber Obras Traber Obras Modern Kitchen
Traber Obras

Traber Obras
Traber Obras
Traber Obras

5. Integrated with a sober essence.

homify Modern Dining Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Hungry for modern jazz?

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Humble meets magnificent.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Lit up in subtle sophistication.

APPARTEMENT SIMON BOLIVAR 35 M2, cristina velani cristina velani Modern Kitchen Grey
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

9. Dapper touch of Black.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Country style wholesomeness.

Die Unschuld vom Lande – das war gestern, Schmidt Küchen Schmidt Küchen Kitchen
Schmidt Küchen

Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen

11. Fulfillment in white.

Mieszkanie w stylu skandynawskim, Pasja Do Wnętrz Pasja Do Wnętrz Living room
Pasja Do Wnętrz

Pasja Do Wnętrz
Pasja Do Wnętrz
Pasja Do Wnętrz

12. Appealing utility of narrow space.

MAŁE M3 W ŁODZI, Pasja Do Wnętrz Pasja Do Wnętrz Kitchen
Pasja Do Wnętrz

Pasja Do Wnętrz
Pasja Do Wnętrz
Pasja Do Wnętrz

13. Chic in compactness.

casa di ringhiera, marta novarini architetto marta novarini architetto Modern Living Room
marta novarini architetto

marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto

14. Open for woody winsomeness.

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL NOWOJORSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Modern Living Room
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

15. Equipped with the magic of wood & white.

delikatne wnętrze, Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Modern Kitchen
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

16. Refreshingly contemporary in homespun accents.

Mieszkanie na poddaszu 85m2, Meblościanka Studio Meblościanka Studio Kitchen
Meblościanka Studio

Meblościanka Studio
Meblościanka Studio
Meblościanka Studio

17. Engaging practicality & neutral pizzazz.

W stylu prowansalskim, Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Living room
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Which of these smart ideas inspired you to copy?

