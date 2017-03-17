7 secret storage spots small home owners need to know about!

Having a small home doesn't have to be a big problem, if you know where to look for new and innovative storage solutions and it just so happens that we have discovered a host of fantastic ideas that we are going to share with you today! Interior designers make the quest for more storage look so simple, but by following their leads, we know that you'll be able to unlock masses of hidden storage potential in your home and enjoy those uncluttered, organized spaces that you crave so much, so let's take a look and see which of these ideas could work wonders for you!
If you need some handy, hidden shelving, it's time to look up! Room divides have such great potential to be opened up into niche shelving and they actually look amazing as well! This mug shelf is an inspired way to always have a cup close-by, without needing a whole cupboard devoted to them!
The wall that your stairs run parallel to is a wealth of untapped potential that we want you to take advantage of! Some simple cubbys, shelves or even cabinets, if you prefer a sleek and stylish look, will all fit there without a hitch and give you so much more organization potential!
We are OBSESSED with this idea! When you think about how much space there must be, just going to waste underneath your floor, it makes perfect sense to try and tap into it! You might not need a wine cellar, but under-floor storage is a brilliant idea for any number of things, so why not consider it? How about a pantry?
What is it about living rooms that make then such a storage drain? You need to know where everything is, from remote controls to books, but adding more and more furniture will just shrink the space! Using the available room underneath your sofa is inspired and makes sure that everything you need is within reach!
If you haven't thought about a loft conversion before, we think this project will certainly change all of that! With some simple bespoke carpentry, to take into account the sharp slope of the ceiling, this space has become a stunning walk-in wardrobe, which would free up so much of your bedroom!
Small home will normally have bijou kitchens, which can be a problem when you're trying to create nourishing meals for the whole family. With that in mind, clever solutions, such as pull out worktops extensions, are ideal, as they are there when you need them and hidden out of sight when you don't, maintaining a more spacious look!
Simple solutions are so often the best and in this case, that's absolutely right! Simple shelves that can hang off the side of existing furniture give you so much more organization potential, yet don't take up large amounts of free space and they are a fab idea for indoor and outdoor areas too! Imagine adding a few of these to a balcony!
