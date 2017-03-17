A modernist home that got a serious makeover

While building something new and imaginative should always be celebrated, there is a special place in our hearts for people that look at an existing building and see potential for bringing it back to life. Today, we are going to show you an amazing modernist home, which was first built back in 1952, as it has been totally revamped and invigorated by the gentle and respectful vision of a team of architects that really understood modernism. Every area, either inside or out, has been treated with a reverence that is rare and sacred and we think you'll agree that the end result is an astonishingly vibrant and gorgeous home. Let's take a look!
What was once an innovative and daring house, with a mono-lid flat roof, dramatic overhangs and easy connection to the garden was, unfortunately, 'improved' on the 1990s by a team that clearly didn't understand what the house was trying to achieve! The overhang was removed and strange terraces sprung up, to intersect between the interior and exterior spaces. Such a shame, as this house really was SOMETHING!
Here, you can see how the house has changed over the years and what is really striking about this diagram is that it shows how much this new redesign has taken it back to its original roots! Keeping the larger size, but adding an overhang roof back in, there will be so much more of the original styling to enjoy!
Woah! Where did this stone and white masterpiece appear from? The contrasting materials and beautiful pool have injected so much 1950s beach house glamour into this home again! We have GOT to see inside!
Look how dull this space had become! With no discernible decade taking the lead, style-wise, bad wall color choices and a horrible tiled fireplace, not to mention a boxed-in kitchen, this is all sorts of awful, but it became so good!
Stripping out all of the unnecessary walls and creating a more open space instantly added some retro flair back into this living room and with neutral walls, a statement fire and low-level seating, the vibe is amazing!
Wow. This kitchen used to be SERIOUSLY standard and drab! OK, it looks functional enough, but where are the personal touches, the innovative nuances and the joy? Nowhere to be seen is where, until it was revamped!
Custom carpentry, expressive tiles and modern appliances have made this kitchen a dream! The funky lighting helps to maintain a more retro feel, but there is every mod-con that you'd need here, all wrapped up in a stylish bow!
You must all know by now how much we love an exposed brick wall or two, but it really does look something else here! Offering a warm yet neutral backdrop, tall the vintage furniture is able to take center stage and… hello home bar! Talk about one of the best motifs to bring forward from the 50s! We can't get enough of those high-level windows either!
You could tell from the facade shot that he gardens have been beautifully landscaped and here is as good a reason as any to get it done! The master bedroom overlooks the outdoor space and with carefully chosen neutral furniture, there is little else to admire than the view, so it had to be glorious! The painted wooden ceiling here really adds something, almost a holiday home vibe, which is wonderful!
What a groovy reinterpretation of an already amazing house with plenty of history!
For more awesome transformation inspiration, take a look at this article: The apartment that went from 70s to sensational!