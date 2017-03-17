Captivating homes you can't afford to miss

Whether you love unique townhouses, have a penchant for remote rural homes or have always fancied a striking family property with a difference, stay tuned, as we have found three beautiful homes that are as different from each other as can possibly be! Each one offers luxury of a definite kind and plays with amazing aesthetics and vibes to offer comfortable, covetable spaces that are going to inspire a huge number of you today. What might surprise you is that each of these homes have been designed and created by the same team of architects, which really does make them all so much more impressive! The level of creative diversity being demonstrated here is something else, so let's stop talking and start looking!
It might shock you to learn that this is the home of the founding partners of the architectural firm that have lovingly crafted all of these amazing homes and how wonderful to get a sneak peek into the tastes and styles of people that craft dream homes for a career! We have to say that this unusual white building certainly does offer a lot of scope for imaginative design inside!
What else would you expect from a fabulous and modern home than a startlingly all-white kitchen? With wooden counters, built-in cabinets and vast amounts of light pouring in, this deceptively simple space feels large and luxurious, but never over the top or ostentatious. Lovely!
Leave it to architects to accessorise bedroom with antique pictures of landscapes that would be brilliant locations for unusual buildings! On;y kidding, but the addition of some art here really has made a huge difference to the look and feel of this simple room. There is such an inherent softness and grace to this home that we are staggered by it!
What a commanding facade this Toronto home has! It looks like something from an amazing horror movie and we do mean that in a good way, we promise! There's a real sense of tradition about this house and it does make you wonder what lurks inside!
Well, the horror movie aesthetic definitely stops before you walk through the front door, as this is a charming, warm and inviting home that makes great use of original features, such as brick walls and fantastically high ceilings. Lashings of wood have really warmed up this interior no end, even with large white walls in place and there is a somewhat retro vibe going on with the furniture!
This kitchen is amazing! Standing proud above a converted basement, it has mastered the art of fluid space creation, with a long, lean island in a central position and light flowing in from every angle, we wonder how many of you will be considering converting a whole floor in your home into a beautiful cooking haven now!
Just because you want to get away from it all, that doesn't mean you have to rough it! This fantastic rural home enjoys not only a dreamy location, but also the benefit of future-proofed design, thanks to a wealth of solar panels on the roof! The agricultural chic here is tangible!
Walk inside the fairly plain and uneventful home and you come across a whole other world of luxury and rustic perfection! The wooden ceiling, polished floor and generous use of white paint all make for a really airy and enjoyable home, but add in some antique furniture and a grand piano and all of a sudden, you have something really amazing. It's the sheer scale of this home that is most astounding!
Pan around in the open-plan space and you'll find this wonderful little display! Flanked by two large bookshelves and accented with a glorious herringbone feature wall, a rustic cast iron woodburner looks so at home here! Wow, we would have never thought something so cozy would be found in such an agricultural building!