10 eco-friendly houses proving sustainability can be sexy!

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Thoreau's Cabin, cc-studio cc-studio Country style house Aluminium/Zinc Green
Are you still stuck in the mindset that sustainability and environmental responsibility should be left behind us with the hippies of the seventies? Well you might be the only one! As fast as the ice caps are melting, architects are coming up with new ways to incorporate environmentally friendly materials into their modern designs. And now, with solar-powered technology becoming cheaper to make, and more efficient, it's not unusual to see them lining even the smallest roof. 

But the ways in which architecture is turning more and more green is not only limited to solar panels. Environmentally friendly and locally sourced building materials are now the preferred choice, such as using wood only from sustainable plantations. Designers are choosing heat pumps, installing compost-able toilets, natural swimming pools and using double flow ventilation systems. Some are even recycling a whole home and transforming shipping containers into cool, modern houses

We have seen so many incredible, eco-friendly homes, we decided to present the ten top ones today. These structures are either completely self-sufficient, carbon-neutral, or eco-friendly, many of which have won sustainability awards. Let's have a closer look at them. 

1. Cherry Blossom House.

Cherry Blossom House (German Passivhaus), ÜberRaum Architects
ÜberRaum Architects

Cherry Blossom House (German Passivhaus)

ÜberRaum Architects
ÜberRaum Architects
ÜberRaum Architects

Built by London based architects, ÜBERRAUM ARCHITECTS, the Cherry Blossom House close to Strasbourg is a low-carbon house, completely insulated with eco-friendly cellulose and finished with triple glazed windows. But it gets even more impressive—the integrated solar panels on the roof and an air source heat pump also make it (almost) completely energy self-sufficient.  

Cherry Blossom House (German Passivhaus), ÜberRaum Architects
ÜberRaum Architects

Cherry Blossom House (German Passivhaus)

ÜberRaum Architects
ÜberRaum Architects
ÜberRaum Architects

2. Spring Ranch.

Spring Ranch, Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

Spring Ranch

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

Made to bear the harsh Californian sun, the Spring Ranch uses a combination of site-generated geothermal energy, solar energy and photovoltaic arrays. Constructed from sustainable materials and rammed earth, this beautiful family home is the ultimate design to complement the walnut farm it sits on. 

Spring Ranch, Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

Spring Ranch

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

3. Minergie-P-Eco House.

Wohnen im Minergie-P-Eco Haus, Honegger Architekt AG
Honegger Architekt AG

Honegger Architekt AG
Honegger Architekt AG
Honegger Architekt AG

This Minergie-P-House (also known as a Passive House) is just one of the many designs becoming commonplace in Switzerland. Because of it's 'envelope' design and efficient ventilation, a Passive House has a very low heat demand (around 80 percent lower than that of a conventional house). That means not only is it much cheaper to run, it's also relatively stress free—homeowners don't have to worry about energy shortages. 

Wohnen im Minergie-P-Eco Haus, Honegger Architekt AG
Honegger Architekt AG

Honegger Architekt AG
Honegger Architekt AG
Honegger Architekt AG

4. Added on and updated.

Surélévation bois, ECO-A
ECO-A

ECO-A
ECO-A
ECO-A

The mission for French architects ECO-A, was to create a duplex, and to make sure it is eco-friendly. So for this project, they constructed a wooden frame complete with cellulose wadding, installed solar thermal panels, a wood stove and created a vegetation area and garden on the roof. Now this is one stylish city apartment belonging to the future!

Surélévation bois, ECO-A
ECO-A

ECO-A
ECO-A
ECO-A

5. The Pavilion Eco House Blackheath.

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH, E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

Voted The UK’s Top Eco Home in The Guardian online in 2014, is a contemporary, low-carbon home really does prove that architecture can look good while being energy efficient. Because it is built on an existing conservation area, the architecture team ensured minimal damage was done to the surroundings. Working in harmony with nature, the Pavilion Eco House Blackheath has an earth sheltered lower ground, a natural swimming pool, and an integrated solar design.   

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH, E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

6. DublDom 2.65.

DublDom2.65 in the ecopark YasnoPole, BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

DublDom2.65 in the ecopark YasnoPole

BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

Despite it's futuristic sounding name, the DublDom 2.65 is set in the Russian Ecopark Yasnopole. With one of the primary goals of this park to build new houses without disrupting the existing nature, this structure was prefabricated off site in less than a month and grounded on site in only seven days. Built from natural wood (larch), and decorated with black metal, it ties in effortlessly with the surrounding landscape. 

DublDom2.65 in the ecopark YasnoPole, BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

DublDom2.65 in the ecopark YasnoPole

BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

7. Thoreau's Cabin.

Thoreau's Cabin, cc-studio
cc-studio

Thoreau's Cabin

cc-studio
cc-studio
cc-studio

Without both running water and electricity, this aluminium-clad cabin in the Netherlands is a dreamy getaway. Just like in simpler times, stacks of local firewood is used to power the kitchen and the fireplace. Placed in the middle of the cabin, the hearth can heat the whole home and keep it cozy during the quiet nights. 

Thoreau's Cabin, cc-studio
cc-studio

Thoreau's Cabin

cc-studio
cc-studio
cc-studio

8. Whale Rock House.

Whale Rock House, Eisner Design
Eisner Design

Whale Rock House

Eisner Design
Eisner Design
Eisner Design

Strong believers that architecture should be integrated into the local surroundings, the architects at EISNER DESIGN have surrounded Whale Rock House with only indigenous trees and shrubs. The building itself is constructed primarily from stone and metal while all other materials were chosen for their recycled content. 

Whale Rock House, Eisner Design
Eisner Design

Whale Rock House

Eisner Design
Eisner Design
Eisner Design

9. Nemo House.

South Facade, thinkTREE Architects and Partners
thinkTREE Architects and Partners

South Facade

thinkTREE Architects and Partners
thinkTREE Architects and Partners
thinkTREE Architects and Partners

Dubbed Nemo House, this shipping container residence can be an economic solution to many housing problems. Comprising of three different shipping containers, this arrangement is not only modern and striking, but also inexpensive, versatile and eco-friendly. It is in a nutshell: an extraordinary home sitting in the countryside of Korea, that would look just as amazing in the trendiest neighborhoods of London. 

Nemo House, Container Residence, thinkTREE Architects and Partners
thinkTREE Architects and Partners

Nemo House, Container Residence

thinkTREE Architects and Partners
thinkTREE Architects and Partners
thinkTREE Architects and Partners

10. Bourne Lane Eco-House.

Front elevation of ​Bourne Lane eco-house in Kent, Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Front elevation of ​Bourne Lane eco-house in Kent

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Imagined as a modern, eco-friendly version of a Kentish style barn, this unique design is low maintenance and visually captivating. It has two barn-like structures, connected by a central walkway, all to capture as much natural sunlight as possible. All materials used are high quality and locally sourced—the Douglas Fir flooring and black timbre cladding. 

​The open plan kitchen and living room at the Bourne Lane Eco House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​The open plan kitchen and living room at the Bourne Lane Eco House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
An incredibly unique home
Tell us what you think about these 'green' homes

