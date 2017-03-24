10 eco-friendly houses proving sustainability can be sexy!

Are you still stuck in the mindset that sustainability and environmental responsibility should be left behind us with the hippies of the seventies? Well you might be the only one! As fast as the ice caps are melting, architects are coming up with new ways to incorporate environmentally friendly materials into their modern designs. And now, with solar-powered technology becoming cheaper to make, and more efficient, it's not unusual to see them lining even the smallest roof.

But the ways in which architecture is turning more and more green is not only limited to solar panels. Environmentally friendly and locally sourced building materials are now the preferred choice, such as using wood only from sustainable plantations. Designers are choosing heat pumps, installing compost-able toilets, natural swimming pools and using double flow ventilation systems. Some are even recycling a whole home and transforming shipping containers into cool, modern houses.

We have seen so many incredible, eco-friendly homes, we decided to present the ten top ones today. These structures are either completely self-sufficient, carbon-neutral, or eco-friendly, many of which have won sustainability awards. Let's have a closer look at them.