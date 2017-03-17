This cozy home is full of thoughtful designs for lavish comfort

Remodeling a brick house the architects from SOLARES ARCHITECTURE have created this home wherein thoughtful design & careful consideration have been generously employed to ensure that every space, detail, element and surface reflects refinement. This redesigned home caters to all members of the family, irrespective of age or physical ability. Situated in Roncesvalles Village in Toronto, this revamped home builds on the concepts of Universal Design with an overlying focus on fulfilling the functional needs of everyone who might use its spaces. The appealing renovated features include an attached garage connecting the rear-side driveway to the dwelling at the basement level, with a roomy roof deck above. The newly redone home also boasts of a residential elevator & an elegant interior retrofit to open up the living spaces for convenience of use & mobility.
This homey facade is not just a luxury villa exterior, but a promise of a compassionate interior environment replete with usability, safety, quality, spaciousness, well being and comfort. Behind this endearing exterior aspect, every room isn’t just a modish space but an investment in quality of life.
This view showing the dining room here also depicts the bright retrofitted interiors with a commodious open hall connecting the common living spaces of the ground level. The key accessibility feature of the renovation job- the elevator- could be seen next to the staircase, at an ideal space that brings the stairway as well as the elevator at a central location within the dwelling.
The dining table bears more space than for the 4 chairs as shown; this open dining space has ample room to add more seating, a wheelchair or walker. Look at those wooden details on the ceiling! The wall decor is contemporary and goes well with the older elements.
On the other side of the stairway are the kitchen and adjacent lounging area, continuous in a single space. The kitchen is a radiant modular space and has a U-shaped counter which makes for a convenient working arrangement within the kitchen. Did you see those mosaic wall tiles underneath the white kitchen cabinets? Lightweight chairs are a thoughtful addition to the kitchen counter, being easy to fold up & lift out of the way when required, and helpful in creating a small nook for a quick snack.
The lounge is a fetching bright space with plenty of natural light pouring in, engaging wall decor and cushy furnishings. Just look at that footrest!
This stairway decked up in the wonder of white and humble touches of light wood is graceful in its uncomplicated format. The elongated vertical windows & simplistic decor enhance the visual appeal of this staircase.
This view of the hallway upstairs shows a traditional closed layout common to many of Toronto’s older homes. Nevertheless, this space has been left free of large sized elements such as metallic statues & bookshelves, facilitating an obstacle-free and easy transition from one room to the next. Installation of sliding doors and wide door frames offers added ease of mobility. The reflection from white & light wood accents brighten this sober space further, supplementing the natural light flooding in.
The charming bedroom has low white-framed windows with blinds, that offer plenty of light & ventilation apart from great views without you having to lean, reach, or stand on tiptoes. The furnishing & decor impart a welcoming warmth to this bedroom. Don’t miss the railing beside the bed, that helps with getting in & out of bed sans a helping hand- a great assistance for the elderly residents.
This brilliant bathroom possesses a number of thoughtful safety features; the design shows ample provision for the extra space required by someone using a wheelchair or a walker.
Apart from the extra space, the bathroom also provides safety & comfort through features like a support railing for the toilet area, a lightweight shower chair, a walk-in bathtub, and a dressing area with a curtain for privacy. All these details allow a person to comfortably follow his/ her own bathroom routine without worrying about the lack of space, privacy, support or mobility. This highly usable bathroom is indeed a great marvel of tasteful design riding on a considerate plan.
This view shows the back-side of the house with the enclosed roof deck perched atop the garage, making the most of the rise in elevation to create an outdoor space that could serve as a wonderful spot to entertain guests. This roof deck seamlessly joins the first floor bearing the private interior spaces like the bedroom.
Last but not the least, the roof deck on the back side of the house allows for plenty of contemporary space for socializing, and a lovely location for that lazy Sunday brunch while soaking in the warm sunshine & pleasant breeze.
This space is connected to the interiors through sliding doors that provide a seamless transition from the pleasingly mellow wooden floored interior spaces to the inviting openness. This smart design allows a person dependent on a walker or wheelchair to easily access this roof deck for some fresh air & sunshine.