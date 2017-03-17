This cozy home is full of thoughtful designs for lavish comfort

Remodeling a brick house the architects from SOLARES ARCHITECTURE have created this home wherein thoughtful design & careful consideration have been generously employed to ensure that every space, detail, element and surface reflects refinement. This redesigned home caters to all members of the family, irrespective of age or physical ability. Situated in Roncesvalles Village in Toronto, this revamped home builds on the concepts of Universal Design with an overlying focus on fulfilling the functional needs of everyone who might use its spaces. The appealing renovated features include an attached garage connecting the rear-side driveway to the dwelling at the basement level, with a roomy roof deck above. The newly redone home also boasts of a residential elevator & an elegant interior retrofit to open up the living spaces for convenience of use & mobility.

