​A young couple revamped this apartment with a modest budget

This old apartment was bought by a young couple who wanted to call it home. But the problem lay in the fact that the space had a rather bland and old school look, which simply did not resonate with their youthful status. The architects at Estudio Ideas took it upon their creative selves to conduct a transformation in about 3700 Euros. The result is a charming space where artistic touches and an eclectic vibe thrive! Come and have a look!
The kitchen was also a lifeless space that was done up with open shelves and stained tiles.
The entryway of the home was a dull space with a white door and papery cream walls that looked ready for a peeling process.
The living room of the home also had a bland and dull pallor with very little to look forward to in design and decoration terms. Yet, the available space held the promise of so much more!
This space was completely unfurnished and required an expert hand to make use of the large space.
The bedroom had an unsightly and jarring red wall coupled with green curtains which gave it all a mismatched look.
With the use of new age material like slim painted wooden panels in red and a stark white door, as well as laminate for the grey wooden flooring, the designers have managed to create an urban look in the entryway.
The living room has flaming red couches which match the sandy brown walls perfectly. The television too is perched on a panel of grey laminate, while the windows now enjoy strong design focus.
This neat space has been redesigned with grey laminate framing the red wall and the artwork that it holds. The platform bed offers a sharp contrast while it is placed right below the window for plenty of natural light. The simple elements of this room render much design fluidity which also captures the essence of the young couple.
The kitchen now enjoys the use of the two facing walls, rather than a rambling counter along one wall. This makes it a cozy corner where everything is functional and tasteful.
The hint of red thanks to the cabinets and the door frame on the side makes the kitchen a very well-defined space when viewed from this angle. The look is softened by the grey wall on the side.
The light-hued floor and the white fixtures contrast the red and orange elements of this space perfectly.
