​A young couple revamped this apartment with a modest budget

This old apartment was bought by a young couple who wanted to call it home. But the problem lay in the fact that the space had a rather bland and old school look, which simply did not resonate with their youthful status. The architects at Estudio Ideas took it upon their creative selves to conduct a transformation in about 3700 Euros. The result is a charming space where artistic touches and an eclectic vibe thrive! Come and have a look!