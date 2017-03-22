Where form and function meet (Bauhaus style)

Inspired by the design principles of Bauhaus, this home in Germany built by HGK HAMBURGER GRUNDSTÜCKSKONTOR is simple, severe and strong expression.

Because the Bauhaus style favors clean lines, lots of light, plenty of air and no frills, it's a style that has been popular with a lot of people, for a long time. Forms are big and bold, making the home functional, and a favorite for homeowners. And the aesthetic is clean and cool, making it a favorite for architects.

Buildings are usually constructed from sturdy materials, such as concrete or brick, keeping them low maintenance and timeless. Bauhaus is a bold and beautiful aesthetic, and this house is one of the best examples of it. We are thrilled to show you around today, so let's get started!