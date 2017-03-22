Where form and function meet (Bauhaus style)

Inspired by the design principles of Bauhaus, this home in Germany built by HGK HAMBURGER GRUNDSTÜCKSKONTOR is simple, severe and strong expression.
Because the Bauhaus style favors clean lines, lots of light, plenty of air and no frills, it's a style that has been popular with a lot of people, for a long time. Forms are big and bold, making the home functional, and a favorite for homeowners. And the aesthetic is clean and cool, making it a favorite for architects.
Buildings are usually constructed from sturdy materials, such as concrete or brick, keeping them low maintenance and timeless. Bauhaus is a bold and beautiful aesthetic, and this house is one of the best examples of it. We are thrilled to show you around today, so let's get started!
Simply the size and scale of this home is impressive, never mind it's beautiful design and harmonious shapes. Each solid wall is balanced by a plane of glass; each negative space by a positive. It's a facade of many surprises, and many details.
What is typical in Bauhaus architecture is to consider not only the individual rooms, sections or parts of a home, but to think about them in relation to the entire structure. This angle lets you see the relationship each 'block' of the home has to the other; how their proportions are perfectly complementary with each other.
Specifically placed to sit next to the staircase, this double height glass windows allows as much natural light in as possible.
To keep with the aim of having as much light and air as possible, large sliding glass doors open up the first floor out onto a wooden deck. The balcony above juts out over the deck keeping it sheltered.
Once again, light is the priority here with most walls on the first floor made from glass. The interior, including ceilings and floors are white to increase the effect of the light.
Solid blocks of concrete and more panes of glass also edge the stairwell, looking more like a contemporary gallery than a private residence.
The clean lines and simple shapes continue into the living room and kitchen. The fireplace sits flush in one wall, next to a rectangular recess to store the firewood in. Chairs are elegant in gray and match the charcoal used on the kitchen island and bench top.
Not wanting to clutter the space, the architects have kept the main areas open plan and minimally decorated. The dining room table and chairs, along with all furnishings and fittings in the home are streamlined and classic.
This really is a home that perfects the combination of form and function!