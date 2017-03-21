A 3 story home with plans!

If you are wanting a spacious home with high ceilings and enough bedrooms for a growing family but don't have a huge piece of land to commit to a sprawling mansion, then this house is the answer to those problems. Built by Berlin based architects MÜLLERS BÜRO, it is built up, not out, and still manages to feel light and airy inside.

With it's rather simple, box-like exterior, the interior rooms were able to take any shape and position the designers and homeowners wished for. The living room, kitchen and dining area on the ground floor are all connected together, and measuring over 840 ft², are by no means small. The second floor is reserved for the bedrooms and bathrooms, while upstairs on the third level, there is enough space for a separate studio or guest room and, in true German style: a sauna.

This is not only a home that feels large and light, but one that is modern, practical, versatile and stylish. We'll show you what we mean!