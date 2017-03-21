A 3 story home with plans!

If you are wanting a spacious home with high ceilings and enough bedrooms for a growing family but don't have a huge piece of land to commit to a sprawling mansion, then this house is the answer to those problems. Built by Berlin based architects MÜLLERS BÜRO, it is built up, not out, and still manages to feel light and airy inside.
With it's rather simple, box-like exterior, the interior rooms were able to take any shape and position the designers and homeowners wished for. The living room, kitchen and dining area on the ground floor are all connected together, and measuring over 840 ft², are by no means small. The second floor is reserved for the bedrooms and bathrooms, while upstairs on the third level, there is enough space for a separate studio or guest room and, in true German style: a sauna.
This is not only a home that feels large and light, but one that is modern, practical, versatile and stylish. We'll show you what we mean!
With a subtle nod to Bauhaus design, the exterior is chunky, symmetrical, and simple with a flat roof and smooth walls. Windows and sliding doors are installed without fussy shutters or edges, and ornamentation in general does not feature. The only additions to the all white facade are the metal chimney and railings on the top balcony.
The adjoining wooden deck fits exactly to the width of the building, with no overhangs and no unnecessary railings. Simple outdoor chairs and table are positioned in the middle of the terrace, and low lying plants hug the border of it. The paths are filled in with loose stones and the lawn and hedging kept short and trim.
The views of the surrounding garden and suburban greenery are visible from the whole of the first floor, thanks to the clean layout and large windows. To make the living quarters feel even larger, the section of ceiling over the dining table has been left opened. This, combined with the white walls and foundation beams and pale parquet flooring, the whole level feels bright, spiritedly and carefree.
Every part of this house is about creating space, and allowing as much light in as possible, even the staircase. With it's elongated, spiral design and separated steps, the staircase seems to almost float. More windows fitted on the rear wall help keep the space bright.
On the top level, a large square room with glass doors opening out onto the balcony is a peaceful work space, or a quiet bedroom for guests to stay in. Once again, the design is uncomplicated with only a ledge built around the edges, keeping this room a versatile one.
Connected to the room upstairs is a luxurious bathing area, not only with a deluxe bathtub, but also with a complete at-home sauna. Looking out onto the treetops, this is one incredible spot to relax, revitalize and renew yourself.
Not only does the ground floor have space for an open-plan living and dining area, but also for a small office, a bathroom and a storage area. Not to mention a huge garage! Proof that you really can have it all if you build tall.
Don't these floor plans of the top level make you want to have a sauna and studio of your very own? We do!
