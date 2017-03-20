Taking the old and making it new

Specializing in bespoke houses with high vaulted ceilings, oak doors, dry stone dykes and sash and case windows, ROUNDHOUSE ARCHITECTURE LTD are the go to architects if you want a new, classic building to live in.

Based in St Cyrus, a village in the far south of Aberdeenshire, Scotland, these designers focus on incorporating natural materials that are locally sourced to construct their homes. Stone, wet dash, slate and brick are used in all of their structures, whether it is a smaller cottage, rustic farmhouses or large country home. This featured property, called Ecclesgreig Gardens is one if the latter, and looks stunning set against the dramatic Scottish landscape.

Let's have a closer look at it.