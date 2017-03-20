Taking the old and making it new

Specializing in bespoke houses with high vaulted ceilings, oak doors, dry stone dykes and sash and case windows, ROUNDHOUSE ARCHITECTURE LTD are the go to architects if you want a new, classic building to live in.
Based in St Cyrus, a village in the far south of Aberdeenshire, Scotland, these designers focus on incorporating natural materials that are locally sourced to construct their homes. Stone, wet dash, slate and brick are used in all of their structures, whether it is a smaller cottage, rustic farmhouses or large country home. This featured property, called Ecclesgreig Gardens is one if the latter, and looks stunning set against the dramatic Scottish landscape.
Let's have a closer look at it.
Constructed with two levels, the main house sits in between an adjoining double garage on one wing and a winter garden on the other. Symmetrical and tidy, the traditional style of this home looks impressive next to the smoothed concrete driveway, manicured lawns and natural stone walls.
Steeply sloping down over the rear of the home, the gray tiled roof is distinct and dramatic. Again, it's the symmetry and the mirrored features (two chimneys, double windows on either side of the main entrance) that make this structure look compelling and forceful.
The kitchen sees a blend of traditional cupboards built the whole way across one wall, together with a rounded, futuristic style island holding court in the middle of the room. The counter top is gently shaped, with rounded corners and mirrored in the ventilation piece directly above.
A long, low bench seat is built in front of one of the windows adding extra seating to the room without a dining table taking up too much space.
Custom built to fit across the whole back wall of the kitchen, encasing the oven, the cupboards look imposing and impressive. To breakup the intensity, some are fitted with frosted glass instead of wood, and the long handles fitted horizontally and vertically add a dynamic visual element to entire room.
The staircase, also built in a more traditional style looks stately and palatial thanks to the white painted vertical banisters running up along the side. The oak railing and corner banisters anchor the design, and tie it together with the front door.
A hanging chandelier adds a touch of glamour and elegance.
As in the kitchen, the bathroom brings in a more modern sensibility, with rounded ceramic basins and matching 'floating' vanities. Additionally, a similarly-shaped handle to those on the kitchen cabinets are used in this bathroom too.
A deluxe, deep, free-standing bathtub is perched in the corner of the attic bathroom. It's one of the best ways to use an awkward space if you also have one at home. A sunlight installed in the ceiling makes sure there is enough natural light.
The second bathroom space is fitted with a shower cubicle and another wall mounted wash basin. The pale colors used are the ideal complement for all of the silver hardware, edgings and fittings. From outside to in, this home is gracefully designed and exquisitely finished so that it is a home that will last for decades. It's a style that is timeless and the materials are made to last.
So you love the classic style of this interior? Here are 6 tips for how to make your home look just as great.