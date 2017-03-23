A stunning lake house

A big, comfortable and stylish lake house is a dream come true for those who love to get away from the noise of the city and indulge in relaxed hobbies. So, this tour will let you explore a spacious, bright and very trendy lake house in Virginia built by the architects at Kube Architecture. Rendered mainly in wood and glass, the residence wows with beautiful views, cozy and fashionable furniture and pops of bright hues here and there. Sloping roofs lend the building a countryside vibe, while a wooden deck on the backside allows inhabitants to soak in a refreshing pool. The rooms are very functional and decked minimally, so that there is ample scope to unwind and breathe. Now get ready to find out more, starting from the rear view, as we gradually take you through the rooms and finally to the front facade.