A stunning lake house

A big, comfortable and stylish lake house is a dream come true for those who love to get away from the noise of the city and indulge in relaxed hobbies. So, this tour will let you explore a spacious, bright and very trendy lake house in Virginia built by the architects at Kube Architecture. Rendered mainly in wood and glass, the residence wows with beautiful views, cozy and fashionable furniture and pops of bright hues here and there. Sloping roofs lend the building a countryside vibe, while a wooden deck on the backside allows inhabitants to soak in a refreshing pool. The rooms are very functional and decked minimally, so that there is ample scope to unwind and breathe. Now get ready to find out more, starting from the rear view, as we gradually take you through the rooms and finally to the front facade.
Lined with warm wooden planks and secured with trendy black metal railings, this spacious deck features a beautiful circular pool. You can take a refreshing soak here under the shade of trees on hot days, and admire the lovely lake.
Situated very close to the lake, the house is surrounded by tall trees and dense bushes. Boats bring you to the spacious wooden deck, which in turn takes you to the rear side of the house. The deck is great for sunbathing or cooling off with a drink.
Large amounts of tinted glass help the backside of the house to open up to the verdant nature all around. White and teal touches make for a very elegant combination, while a shed on the ground floor is used for storing boats. The staircase leading to the terrace is also chic.
Sliding glass doors visually connect the minimalistic bedroom with the wooden terrace, pool and lake. It’s a very refreshing sight right? You can also catch a glimpse of the barbeque from here. Naturally, the sunny and serene terrace is perfect for hosting outdoor parties and lazy open air meals.
Bright splashes of blue lend lots of tranquility to the bedroom, while sliding doors separate the bathroom. Don’t miss how the reading lamps are attached to the wooden headboard, so that side tables don’t waste floor area.
The mostly white and wooden bathroom is curiously shaped, features inbuilt storage, and boasts of an ultramodern shower enclosure. We especially love how neat and brilliant green tiles deck the wall of the shower space.
Dark and light tones create a very stylish play in this open kitchen, to ensure coziness and personality. Dashes of yellow on the glossy cabinets cheer up the space, while modern storage solutions make it easy to organize appliances. Wall-mounted racks make good use of the vertical space, while a couple of trendy stools invite you to sit and chat with the chef.
Thanks to an airy open plan layout, the living and dining spaces are integrated beautifully. The large couch on the left is very luxurious and the fireplace is very contemporary. On the right, a stylish yet simple wooden table and acrylic chairs make for delightful mealtimes. Glass sliding doors take you from here to another spacious room, which is perfect for sitting and admiring the lake. The lavish use of glass also ensures that the interiors stay well-lit at all times.
Wooden walls painted in teal and gently sloping roofs make for a very pretty front facade, especially when the interior lights are turned on. The redness of the earth and lovely tall trees enhance the beauty of the setting.
Here’s another tour - This snug family home shines in white