10 ways to make a pet-friendly home for your furry companions

More than 60% of homes in the US include pets as valued members, and the trends seems to be continuing with no signs of regression. This is not surprising to us at all, since we at homify are well acquainted with the benefits of pet ownership, and encourage it strongly if it suits your lifestyle.

Besides anecdotal evidence and the confident testimonies of pet-owners worldwide about the immeasurable comfort and joy provided by animals, science has long established manifold benefits related to human-animal bonds. Research published in 2009 by the University of Chicago clearly delineated how bonds with pets can increase human resilience along the life cycle, especially in times of crises. Since then, we have seen a proliferation in research regarding positive animal influence on human health, both physical and mental, which has led to the burgeoning field of pet therapy.

As we receive so much joy and support from our animal companions, we decided to think of some ways how we can make their lives with us more comfortable and enjoyable in turn. Take a look at these few ideas that will help you turn your house into a pet-friendly haven for your furry companions!