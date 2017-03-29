An industrial chic house inspired by butterflies!

The home we are about to explore today boasts of a rather unique look and feel. The overtly modern structure and spacious interiors don’t shy away from bold statements and artistic leanings. The unique bearing of the home is visible from the get go thanks to the butterfly shaped roof top that slants inwards rather than upwards, which is something you see with a conventional rooftop. The talented architects from Feldman Architects have designed this 20,000 acre retreat in California to ensure cozy living and a breathtaking appearance. So come and have a look at this modern home that fits right into an urban fairytale!
The fluidity of design is all thanks to the glass walls and the heavy frames that have been used to hold the same. This lends the living room an expansive, airy and bright look. While relaxing here, you can connect stylishly with nature, get some sun and ventilate the interiors. The L-shaped couch makes for a casual style of seating along with the simple mustard chair and stool set.
The grounds are also equipped with solar panels which strengthen the passive thermal system of the estate. The butterfly shape of the rooftop is visible from a distance while the tinted glass windows gleam in the beautiful sunshine.
The entire home is built around a central pavilion which houses the main areas like the living room, dining room, kitchen and other common spaces. The robust black metal frames and the exposed wooden look is one that keeps the design neat and uncluttered. The large glass sheets make up the walls while the furniture is sparse yet comfortable. Very industrial chic, we think!
The dining room is an artistic space with quirky apple green high-backed chairs. They bring in a good dose of color to spice up the utilitarian scheme followed here. In the meanwhile, the unique white lamp with its frayed panels set in a random fan style creates quite an eclectic touch.
The minimal and spacious bedroom comes alive in elegant gray for the bedding with a well-designed alcove for the headboard. The metal frames and glass panels open up the room, so that you have a sweeping view of the sky and treetops before you go to sleep and after you wake up.
Exposed concrete and light-hued wooden surfaces lead the way to the narrow but modern home office. The room looks bright and happy, thanks to the cream-hued walls. This door frame is an interesting one that stands between the wooden floor of the study and the neat kitchen with its gray and white look.
This retreat is all about brilliant planning with an industrial chic twist as well as an eco-friendly heart. See how gorgeously the interior lights shine through the luxurious glazing after dark.
The rolling hills and meadows frame the retreat and make the home look picture perfect. But there is more to the design and setting than what meets the eye. The architects have also created rain funnels that collect into landscape pools for further use and harvesting which gives the grounds a rather eco-friendly angle.