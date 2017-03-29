12 fabulous home staging ideas

If you are planning to sell an old house for a good price, then the wisest course of action will be to hire home staging professionals. They know how to clean, decorate and illuminate the interiors, so that buyers are attracted quickly. After all, if you can make a potential buyer imagine what a beautiful lifestyle he or she can look forward to, you are bound to get the price you desire. Take this apartment for instance. It was dark and shabby before the home stagers at Raum² were approached to make the residence saleable. And the change was dramatic! Freshly painted walls, trendy furniture, stylish lights and pops of bright and lively green have transformed this apartment unbelievably. Read on to know how even the slightest aesthetic additions can spice up your home too.
Though mostly white and wooden, the bedroom gets a dose of cheerfulness too, thanks to the green and gray throw and beautiful cushions. Quirky wall art pieces, trendy lamps and sheer drapes also make for a soothing and dreamy ambiance.
A square bright green rug and an inspiring wall decor piece lend lots of spunk to the wood and white entrance.
The sleek white bench is ideal for sitting while taking off shoes and comes with a practical shelf underneath, while the mirror in its green frame looks playful.
While the traditional brick fireplace lends warmth to the living room, some peppy green and printed cushions add life to the modern white couch. Trendy coffee tables, a stylish lamp and an elegant grey carpet complete the look.
The textured brick wall right opposite the living room couch features a couple of abstract paintings in gray and green, and they complement the environment nicely. A contemporary lamp on the sleek console table and a potted green near the window make for attractive touches too.
A mix of rattan and ultramodern chairs adds zing to the seating arrangement in this dining room. Soft white curtains and potted greens add aesthetic appeal to the windows, while a pair of silver-framed mirrors lends charm to the wall.
Three cubbies in different sizes have been mounted on the wall to the left, so that artifacts can be stored and displayed tastefully.
A beautiful lamp and a couple of stylish vases add personality to the sleek white sideboard in the dining room.
The kitchen with its wood floor and ceiling and smooth white cabinets is a very modern and cozy space. But fluorescent green plates and potted greens lend a whole new edge to it.
We love how a couple of youthful green chairs and a simple white table has been positioned near the large kitchen window, so that you can relish sun-kissed breakfasts.
A rattan chair in an unusual shape, a bright green cushion and a pretty lamp make this corner perfect for reading and reflection.
While staging the bathroom, the old tiles and fixtures weren’t changed. But you can see how bright green towels and a sleek white ladder have been added to provide freshness and room for organization. Golden lights also create a soothing and inviting atmosphere.
Here’s another story - Interior design styles you'll definitely want to try!