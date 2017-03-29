12 fabulous home staging ideas

If you are planning to sell an old house for a good price, then the wisest course of action will be to hire home staging professionals. They know how to clean, decorate and illuminate the interiors, so that buyers are attracted quickly. After all, if you can make a potential buyer imagine what a beautiful lifestyle he or she can look forward to, you are bound to get the price you desire. Take this apartment for instance. It was dark and shabby before the home stagers at Raum² were approached to make the residence saleable. And the change was dramatic! Freshly painted walls, trendy furniture, stylish lights and pops of bright and lively green have transformed this apartment unbelievably. Read on to know how even the slightest aesthetic additions can spice up your home too.