A modern and charming apartment of 1022 ft²

Despite a modest area of 1022 ft² at its disposal, this apartment combines modernism and vintage charm for a unique living experience. The generous use of white for the walls and ceiling ensure that all rooms look bright and spacious. The furniture is a mix of ultramodern and traditional designs, while the bathrooms are stylishly planned and very comfortable. We especially love the old-fashioned doors in this residence; they lend a graceful character to the interiors. The architects at DISEGNOINOPERA have done an amazing job here!
Rendered in soothing pastel blue and frosted glass, the doors in this home relive the charm of bygone days. They complement the white walls, and allow light to pass through without compromising privacy.
The living space is dominated by a very fashionable white sofa and trendy coffee tables in wood, glass and steel. A sleek half-wall separates this area from the open kitchen fitted with modern appliances. A large traditional cabinet in dark wood adorns the kitchen, and the chairs for the bar counter match it nicely.
A couple of creamy white beanbags and a modern bookshelf make this side of the living area very attractive for bookworms and those who want to relax. The tall glass doors bring in tons of sunlight to liven up the interiors.
Watching movies or games is an exciting experience in this apartment. A large projector screen descends from the ceiling and reaches up to the bookshelf, when luxurious entertainment is required. This way, no extra space has to be reserved for a TV.
Smooth white walls, lightly textured tiles, a stylish circular sink and neat marble shelves make this bathroom soothing as well as functional. Circular mirrors in various sizes, industrial style lamps and quaint wicker baskets complete the look.
What strikes us right after entering this bathroom is the partition wall separating the shower enclosure from the rest of the space. A quirky doorway is the connection between the two, while stylish sanitary fixtures make daily routine an enjoyable experience.
