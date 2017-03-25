Eclectic theme in a rustic townhouse

Our next home has a bold display of eclectic elements, which create a stunning statement when put together. The team of home builders and architects at London’s Blankstone have managed to create a wonderful home in these old school quarters of Hammerstein House with a golden brick facade. Come and have a look at the wonderful magic they have woven with their classic style rendered in modern overtones.
The living room of the home has an old school London style with a highly urban outlook. The leather couch and the stenciled art on the cushion show off an art gallery theme while the wooden floor and glass walls usher in a more minimalist feel.
The almost golden and parchment hued bricks lay claim on times gone by. This golden era-style architecture is met fair and square in the face by the black wrought iron elements, found in the form of the frame, holding the modern glass doors and furniture on the deck. The asymmetrical slant of the two wings stand connected in layers.
The main hall has been done up with cream hued walls, a light grained wooden floor and Scandinavian-style polish for the wooden boxed steps that lead up to the platform. This platform holds the study and a elegant desk for many moments spent in the company of creativity.
The pretty staircase of the home lies just beyond the wooden doors that hold the study on the other side. A blue wall makes an artistic entry along with a wooden railing on the white swirling staircase.
Electric blue in the kitchen.
The arches on one side bring in natural light, which gives much dimension to the electric blue wall bearing the rustic fireplace. Above, chrome globes sliced in half throw a golden glow on the glossy white island.The loft-style dining table with its metal legs for the table and chairs makes for a simple look, while electric blue comes out to play here too, draping the arch for the entryway to this space.
The den is done up with an exotic rug in a saffron hue and plenty of books and slim shelves. The classic linear couch with its blue hue makes for a bright pop of color.
The neat niche holding the television is clad with slim shelves all along the three sides, while a row of lights shine down from the ceiling.
The egg-shaped tub is painted blue on the outside while the rest of the bathroom is done up in white with classic fittings and fixtures. A large mirror sits above the bathtub.
The winding staircase with its wooden and white look has been mirrored by the window on the blue wall for a cohesive statement.
