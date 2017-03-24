Your browser is out-of-date.

An incredibly unique home

Justwords Justwords
Facet House, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Living Room
This home has been built around a love for facets. The faces of the home come together to create a rather distinct personality that takes it from its normal modern bearings and transports it to an exciting, understated and very elegant status that is full of artistic play. The home has been designed by the architects from Platform 5. This single-story structure has all the facets done up in a unique way. The home has been planned in a way that it faces the outdoor greenery from all angles and sits well with the eclectic vision of the theme and the designers. Come and have a look at this home to see how well geometry can work for home design.

​Diagonal setting for the dining table.

Facet House, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Dining Room
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Facet House

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

The simple wooden inlay waves on the dining table top make for a fun look even as the diagonal aspect creates much space. This also matches the diagonal incline of the slanting roof.

​Slim white and wooden space.

Facet House, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Facet House

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

The main entryway takes you into a slim corridor, which has been done up with a rustic texture in a sleek rendition. The planks of white painted wood with their glossy look stand on one side while a bench has been built into this space using the triangle on top to create an alcove. Below, the bench has been set in retables juxtaposed for an interesting look with many nooks for open storage.

​Neutral living room.

Facet House, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Living Room
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Facet House

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

The diagonal walls make for a cube-like room while the grey and white pallor sets the tone for a neutral setting, which is extremely sophisticated. The egg blue couch and the white shelves with the books and artwork ensures that the space has plenty of comfortable seating.

​Interesting flooring.

Facet House, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Kitchen
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Facet House

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

The white and wooden triangles as well as the wooden fixtures soften the sleek industrial look of the glossy white surroundings while the chrome lamp comes down in an elegant manner.

​Wooden textures at play.

Facet House, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Kitchen
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Facet House

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

The wooden textures here have a rather rustic hue that come alive, thanks to the white walls and cabinets along with the chrome appliances and fittings. The open display brings in a homely feel.

​Wonderful storage ideas.

Facet House, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Kitchen
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Facet House

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

The cupboards that house the tea and coffee accessories and appliances open in a sleek manner to reveal homely looking wooden quarters.

​Bench mark.

Facet House, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Dining Room
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Facet House

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

The bench for the dining table ensures that many people can sit down for a meal at one time.

​White bathroom.

Facet House, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Bathroom
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Facet House

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

The classic white-tiled bathroom is a true delight with simple touches.

For more design ideas, take a look at -The modern barn

​Wood and bricks.

Facet House, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Garden
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Facet House

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

The simple sheet of glass plays up the golden light coming from inside the home. The brick and wooden features surrounding this sheet of glass make up the rest of the home in a modern rustic way. The bricks have been piled atop a simple slant, which veers off to one side, while horizontal wooden planks line the walls and the backyard as well. The exposed cement deck and well-planned greenery makes for a wholesome look here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

