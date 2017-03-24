An incredibly unique home

This home has been built around a love for facets. The faces of the home come together to create a rather distinct personality that takes it from its normal modern bearings and transports it to an exciting, understated and very elegant status that is full of artistic play. The home has been designed by the architects from Platform 5. This single-story structure has all the facets done up in a unique way. The home has been planned in a way that it faces the outdoor greenery from all angles and sits well with the eclectic vision of the theme and the designers. Come and have a look at this home to see how well geometry can work for home design.