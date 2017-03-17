A dreamy jungle house

There is not doubt that society has long romanticized the wilder regions of the world, with tropical forests and jungles calling to us all with a sense of mystery and a return to our roots. Who here hasn't fantasized—to whichever unrealistic extent—about a tree house on an island or a little haven in the Amazon? Very few of us will surely give up the comforts of a modern and urban lifestyle to fulfill such a fantasy full time, but it's not uncommon to image how one could get away from it all.

Naturally, and fortunately for us dreamers, a jungle home doesn't necessarily have to be a surrender of all that is contemporary and luxurious. With the advance of technology and communication, we have the option of living in more and more remote locations, able to satisfy our hunger for wilderness while clinging to our reliance on comfort.

We invite you now to join us on a tour of a beautiful house, hidden among dense vegetation and overlooking a large body of water. This property is definitely well worth noting, and sure to win many hearts. Let's take a look!