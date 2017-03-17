A dreamy jungle house

There is not doubt that society has long romanticized the wilder regions of the world, with tropical forests and jungles calling to us all with a sense of mystery and a return to our roots. Who here hasn't fantasized—to whichever unrealistic extent—about a tree house on an island or a little haven in the Amazon? Very few of us will surely give up the comforts of a modern and urban lifestyle to fulfill such a fantasy full time, but it's not uncommon to image how one could get away from it all.
Naturally, and fortunately for us dreamers, a jungle home doesn't necessarily have to be a surrender of all that is contemporary and luxurious. With the advance of technology and communication, we have the option of living in more and more remote locations, able to satisfy our hunger for wilderness while clinging to our reliance on comfort.
We invite you now to join us on a tour of a beautiful house, hidden among dense vegetation and overlooking a large body of water. This property is definitely well worth noting, and sure to win many hearts. Let's take a look!
Our first look at the house in question today, provides some insight into the nature of the home. Reflecting its surroundings, but also taking on modern and sharp lines among the natural vegetation. Thus, a completely modern house is found in the midst of almost pristine surroundings, signaling a supreme connection between modern humans and nature.
In this image, we can see a walkway that leads down to the home. This makes it clear that the house is situated on a slope, with the entrance being higher than the tiered building.
This densely vegetated walkway and the top of the home that is covered with plants, seem like an ethereal pathway into a secret realm. We sure feel great excitement in approaching this home, and have no doubt that it will be the same for many others.
In the far distance and discernible among the trees, we can see the lake on which the house looks out, which must provide for ample lovely scenery.
To the inside of the home, we first turn our attention to the heart of the home, consisting of an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area. There's a lot going on in this image, but at no point do we feel disoriented or uncomfortable with the design. An eclectic sense is definitely coming to the foreground here, with heavy elements of the industrial, rustic and country styles merging into a warm and hearty kitchen space.
The use of wood and neutral colors suits the home's natural environment very well, and the few metallic accessories bring just the right amount of balance.
… with an amazing view!
Here, we can see a little home office space—compact, but more than sufficient to get the job done. In an eclectic and decorated home, this study space is quite and minimal, ensuring a toned-done and sober environment in which one can get down to concentrating on the task at hand.
To the right of the image, we can see a little alcove that is ideal for reading and escaping from everything. This brightly colored and warmly-lit space is cheerful and comforting—the perfectly intimate space to cuddle up with your favorite book!
We can see that the architects for this project, Ferraro Habitat, wanted to keep to the open feeling within the home, and here we can see it realized in the loft-style layout where we find the bedroom. The bed, which is cozily tucked under the mezzanine, is decorated in bright and shiny fabrics, immediately reminiscent of gypsy abodes and bohemian style. This charming and romantic little spot is surely well-utilized by it's inhabitants!
The masonry and wood in this bathroom connects the interior with the outdoors, and the camouflage is so excellent that you might imagine yourself in a cave, rather than a modern bathroom.
This courtyard patio is privy to unmatched views, whilst also being sheltered from potentially unsavory weather conditions.
