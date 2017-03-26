A small but sophisticated residence for a couple with a cat!

The media professionals and bloggers at homify bring you a modern, creative and adorable project today. A couple with a pet cat owns this small but smartly-planned residence. The color palette is mostly soothing and neutral, while wooden surfaces appear to ensure coziness and warmth. The furniture pieces are very trendy and practical and take into account the needs of the feline inhabitant. Also, creative partitions separate different functional spaces, without cramping up the interior visually.
Smooth wooden cabinets and a glossy white counter make this open kitchen warm and inviting. Customized niches accommodate the appliances neatly, while trendy wooden highchairs allow you to sit for a quick bite or a drink under the stylish lamps.
Shades of white and gray, a comfortable couch and a wall-mounted TV make this living area look cozy, elegant and neat. Large glass windows flood it with natural light, while the stark decor makes maintaining the home easy.
An open plan layout allows the living space to merge with the stylish wood and white kitchen. This way, guests can easily communicate with chefs, and the apartment looks expansive and airy too.
Light-hued wood and white comes together to create this smart, geometrically inspired partition between the entrance and the kitchen. It is practically made up of useful shelves and ensures a sense of privacy for the family. A neat wooden bench with gray seat on this side of the partition comes in handy when guests have to take off shoes.
On the other side of the partition, we notice how the bottom portion has been transformed into a storage unit. The cabinet on the right comes with a playful hole through which the cat can enter to access its litter box and meal tray.
Planks of wood have been joined together to create a playful walkway for the cat, and it has been conveniently positioned above the doors. The feline inhabitant can simply climb the shelves of the partition to reach this walkway and rest in its little wooden home if it so desires!
The walls separating the home office from the living space combine concrete and transparent glazing in such a way, so that light flows easily to every corner without compromising the privacy of this nook. The furniture here is very modern and neat, blinds make it possible to achieve shade and seclusion whenever required.
Equipped with a neat wooden platform with inbuilt drawers, this space can easily serve as the bedroom. Large windows bring in sunlight, while the turquoise feature wall lends color to the space.
