A small but sophisticated residence for a couple with a cat!

The media professionals and bloggers at homify bring you a modern, creative and adorable project today. A couple with a pet cat owns this small but smartly-planned residence. The color palette is mostly soothing and neutral, while wooden surfaces appear to ensure coziness and warmth. The furniture pieces are very trendy and practical and take into account the needs of the feline inhabitant. Also, creative partitions separate different functional spaces, without cramping up the interior visually.